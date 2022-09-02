No. 5 Crawford takes to the air, sails past No. 4 Centerville

Fifth-ranked Crawford and No. 4 Centerville are almost mirror images of each other.

Almost.

Crawford’s passing game proved to be the discernible difference when the two met at Pirate Field Friday night. Quarterback Luke Torbert was perfect on five attempts for 92 yards, including the game-deciding touchdown to wideout Trey Dobie as Crawford won, 21-6, to move to 2-0 on the young season.

“We’ve been working on our passing game, trying not to be one dimensional,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “They’re a good team, and they play with a lot of intensity and pride. We knew it would come down to our passing game, penalties and special teams.”

Centerville (1-1) led 6-0 at the half as the two teams played to an almost statistical tie in the first half — 117 yards for Centerville, and 116 for Crawford.

“We had three turnovers, they didn’t,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said afterward. “We knew that starting the third quarter for us was important, and we made some mistakes … some penalties that hurt us. It was tough loss, but we’ll continue to get better as we go.”

Crawford forced the Tigers to punt to open the third quarter, then drove 72 yards for the game-deciding touchdown. Torbert capped it with a 30-yard scoring strike to Trey Dobie, who made a diving catch in the corner of the end zone at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter to make it 7-6.

“He laid it out there, and I was able to make a play on it. I trust (Luke). He’s been playing for four years and he knows what he’s doing,” Dobie said.

Torbert would later complete a 17-yard pass to Cameron Walker and set up Crawford’s second score, covering the final 10 yards himself on two plays for the 1-yard score to make it 14-6.

A 28-yard pass to Dobie set up Crawford’s final touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Breck Chambers scored from 12 yards out at the 9:06 mark of the 4th quarter to ice it for the Pirates.

Dobie finished with 4 catches for 75 yards. Torbert finished the night 154 yards passing on 8-of-12 passing.

Crawford, shut down on the game’s opening possession by a stout Centerville defensive line, began chipping away on the outside and through the air. Torbert found Cameron Walker for nine yards, and Chambers for 20 yards as the Pirates drove to the Centerville 26 yard line, before a series of penalties ended the drive back at the 43.

The Tigers took possession to begin the second quarter, and drove 66 yards for the only first-half score. Paxton Hancock broke several tackles on a 39-yard sideline run to the Crawford 14. Quarterback Riley Winkler threw a 14-yard touchdown pass into heavy traffic in the end zone at the 9:15 mark of the second quarter.

Winkler would finish 1-3 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions — by Dobie and Torbert.

Andrew Newman led Centerville with 100 yards rushing. Paxton had 93 yards.

Centerville’s tough non-district schedule continues next week against Teague. Crawford will play at Rio Vista.