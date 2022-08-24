 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2022

No rest for the weary: Waco High dials up work as it aims to reverse winless 2021 season

Following a recent typically scorching August practice, the Waco High football players descended to a knee as a local pastor spoke to the group. The pastor offered some words of encouragement, and then at the end of his remarks he informed the players that his church helpers had brought Popsicles for the team to enjoy.

Waco High coach Linden Heldt took over the floor from there. Before the final huddle break, he thanked the minister for his support of the program and told the players that they may go partake of the Popsicles. “But if you owe me running because you were late to practice or for any other reason, I’d better see you back over here,” Heldt said, his words piercing the air.

Even in the brain-melting fog of the late-summer heat, the message was crystal clear. Like everyone, the Lions desire gratification, they want their sweet treat reward. But the hard work never stops. Accountability matters.

“Motivation comes from investment. Motivation can’t be a feeling, motivation can’t be what you see in a Hollywood movie,” said Heldt, who is starting his second year as the Lions’ head coach. “Sustained motivation comes from hard work. What we’ve tried to do is invest.

"It’s a whole lot harder to give something up if you’ve invested. It’s like buying a car and somebody tries to take that car from you, if you’ve earned it, it’s not going to be easy to rip those keys out of your hand.”

After two seasons tiptoeing around the land mines of the so-called District of Doom, Waco High dropped down from Class 6A to 5A through UIL realignment. Instead of mighty Duncanville and DeSoto and their legions of Division I recruits, Waco High will face schools that more closely resemble its own, both in enrollment and overall talent level. The Lions were linked with District 4-5A Div. I, along with Midlothian, Red Oak, Lake Belton, Shoemaker, Ellison, Killeen, Cleburne and Granbury.

Of course, dropping down a classification doesn’t guarantee anything. It doesn’t matter what your enrollment figures look like, winning football still demands an intense level of commitment. That's true in 6A, it's true in six-man — and everything in between.

“I’m going to indict myself in this statement, but we haven’t won anything,” Heldt said. “We don’t have to have anything to be prideful about, when it comes to football. We’ve got to earn that. That’s me included. That’s our coaching staff, that’s our kids. So, I don’t think we’re going to have to combat that too much. What we need to do is win.”

Indeed, the Lions are still prowling for the first win in Heldt’s tenure. They suffered through a tough 0-10 season last year. Winless campaigns are always humbling, and the Lion players said they walked away from the 2021 season with a firm resolve, not wanting to ever experience that again. As such, the returning players said the level of investment from the team is as high as it’s been in years.

“We’ve got a lot of people more tuned-in, coachable, not doing weird things and stuff like that,” said defensive back Tyrone Sumpter. “Last year it was the first year with (Heldt) here, so a lot of people weren’t buying in. But as more time went on, more people got into it.”

The drop to 5A can’t help but make a difference. Johnny Tusa, who won 181 games as Waco High head coach from 1986-2008, always used to say about realignment, “I’d much rather be a big fish in a small pond than the other way around.” And it’s true. Every team in Waco High’s new district features an average daily enrollment within 100 students north or south of the Lions’ 2,078 number except for Killeen, which is slightly above that at 2,189.5.

“That’s a big part of it,” said receiver Chris DeGrate. “In 6A it was killing us, but hopefully in this region we get more wins and make it to the playoffs and the championship. … We talk about it every day.”

As the players have invested deeply in restoring the pride of the Lions, the school district has provided its own tangible — and well-received — level of commitment. The new $9 million Paul Tyson Field beckons right outside the back door of the Waco High fieldhouse. The Lions regularly practice on that gorgeous turf field, and it’s a game-changer in several ways.

“That is an unbelievable change,” Heldt said. “It’s a whole lot better than having 20 minutes — 10 minutes to (the practice field), 10 minutes from in your practice script. You’ve got the eight-hour rule, and you’re having to build an hour into every practice just to get back and forth. So it’s eating away at your practice time. … It’s a beautiful thing to have this right here.”

Now the Lions just want to make sure they’re good stewards of their new facility. Heldt and the Waco High coaching staff have pressed the message of all-in investment, of grinding every day, throughout the offseason. The time has come for it to start paying off with on-field results, with wins.

The Lions need that for their confidence. They need to see some return on their investment.

Everybody likes Popsicle breaks. But without the two-hour grind of practice beforehand, those icy confections aren’t quite as sweet.

“The fact that we’re playing somebody bigger or we’re playing somebody that’s a great opponent, that’s a temporary deal,” Heldt said. “When you get hit in the mouth in a football game, all that goes out the window. You’re left with what you’ve invested and what sustains, and to me that’s hard work.”

