Nowell steps down as Mexia athletic director, football coach

Mexia stadium photo (copy)

Mexia ISD will be searching for a new athletic director and head football coach following the departure of Aaron Nowell.

 Chad Conine

Aaron Nowell has left his post as Mexia’s athletic director and head football coach.

Nowell confirmed to the Tribune-Herald that he submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Nowell spent two seasons leading the Blackcats, going 5-17 and making the playoffs both seasons. This year Mexia went 3-8, but played West tough in the Class 3A Div. I bi-district playoffs before falling, 21-0.

Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell's Texas Football first reported Nowell's departure.

Nowell took over as interim head coach at the start of the 2021 season after the sudden resignation of Brady Bond just before the season. Bond ended up never coaching a game at Mexia. Mexia ISD removed the interim tag after the season.

Nowell previously worked as an assistant coach at Midway and Cedar Hill.

Mexia’s next football coach will be, including Bond, its fourth since the 2020 season.

