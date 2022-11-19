Pasadena First Baptist 78, Live Oak 28

BRYAN — Defending TAPPS six-man state champion Live Oak put the pressure on First Baptist early, scoring the first 14 points of the game. But the Warriors responded in a mighty way to end the Falcons’ season in the regional round.
First Baptist scored 32 in the first quarter and 40 more in the second quarter to open up a 72-28 lead by halftime. Then the Warriors clinched the mercy-rule win on Donald Guillory’s 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Allbree Sharp scored a pair of touchdowns in his final high school game for Live Oak (6-6), on runs of 50 and 9 yards. Live Oak also scored on a 20-yard pass from Tristan Wachsmann to George Sutherland, and on Will Nicholas’s 21-yard scamper in the second quarter.
But they just couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors’ explosive attack.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
It is fair to say that memoirs are often written too soon, when lives have all but just begun, a phenomenon that seems especially prevalent in sports and entertainment. The novelist Joyce Maynard recounted how it took her 25 years to write her biography in 1998. In a Poets and Writer’s magazine article titled, “Patience and Memoir,” she talked about needing to understand what had happened, the ...
Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
SAN DIEGO — "Great" is on IR and looks like it may retire. There are no great NFL teams. Hasn't been one for a while. Future dynasties are for discouraged archaeologists to uncover once they finish digging up Egypt. And, somewhere, Pete Rozelle is celebrating, raising a rusty nail, his favorite cocktail. I will not join in the toast. Watch it I will, but often wishing it were on radio, and the ...
PHILADELPHIA — As the bidding to host 2026 men’s World Cup games reached its climax, one of the many fair questions out there had to do with stadiums’ playing surfaces. Eight of the 16 venues chosen to host games have artificial-turf fields. Would players have to play on them, as infamously happened at the 2015 women’s World Cup? Or would temporary grass surfaces be installed, with their own ...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.