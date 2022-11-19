Pasadena First Baptist 78, Live Oak 28

SAN DIEGO — "Great" is on IR and looks like it may retire. There are no great NFL teams. Hasn't been one for a while. Future dynasties are for discouraged archaeologists to uncover once they finish digging up Egypt. And, somewhere, Pete Rozelle is celebrating, raising a rusty nail, his favorite cocktail. I will not join in the toast. Watch it I will, but often wishing it were on radio, and the ...