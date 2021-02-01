Brice Cherry: Brady's Super Bowl return doesn't diminish Patriot partnership

His birth certificate suggests that he’s 43, but it probably ought to read, “Ageless.” Brady seems to age in reverse, Benji Buttons-style. His favorite Gatorade flavor is Ponce de Lemon. Are we sure he hasn’t been sent from the future as some sort of quarterback/mutant super hero, created to destroy us all? (Or at least destroy NFL defenses.) Might he be a cyborg?

On Monday Brady was asked if he could see himself playing past 45, and he shrugged and admitted it was possible. I say, why stop there? I can imagine an America where Brady hangs up half a hundred while being half a hundred.

Yet he didn’t do it alone. Not this year, and not any of his previous years. Brady would be the first to tell you that.

Which brings us back to Belichick. In those previous nine Super Bowl appearances, Brady was the Patriots’ chief weapon deployed to disintegrate opposing defenses, while Belichick was the mastermind pushing all the buttons. Again, just because Brady has now gotten there without Coach Scowlface McHoodie shouldn’t prompt a rewrite of their story. It’s possible, you know, that Brady benefited from many of the past lessons that Belichick imparted during this 2020-21 season with the Bucs.