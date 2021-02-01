Brice Cherry: Brady's Super Bowl return doesn't diminish Patriot partnership

If Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers manage to beat Kansas City in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, some football fans will read the scoreboard as, “Brady 1, Belichick 0.”
Which is ridiculous, if you want the truth.
Oh, a similar sentiment would have surfaced if New England had been sitting here instead. Then, fans would have floated the notion, “See? It was all Belichick all along. He didn’t even need Brady.” For some reason, many people want to assign the lion’s share of the credit for the Patriot Dynasty to one guy or the other.
Instead, we should just appreciate each person for who he is. Brady reigns as the Quarterback Emeritus on the NFL’s All-Time Team, or as the kids might say, the GOAT. (Old timers, “goat” stopped being a baaaaaaaad thing a good while ago. Now it stands for Greatest of All-Time.) Meanwhile, Belichick has long since surpassed Vince Lombardi, Paul Brown, Don Shula, Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Bill Walsh as the most successful coach in the annals of the NFL.
Together, that makes them the Greatest Tag Team in NFL history. Just because Brady is now churning out hits as a solo artist doesn’t change that fact. Nor does the Patriots’ pedestrian 7-9 season in 2020 somehow tarnish Belichick’s legacy.
Maybe it’s just because the 21st century Patriots are so vociferously hated that the temptation arises to discredit one guy or the other. Seriously, Americans would root for the Mongol Dynasty over New England. And I get it. If the Pats’ extended run of glory didn’t grow tedious enough, it chafed many fans when improprieties like Deflategate and Spygate arose. (Fellow sportswriters, can we please have a moratorium on all future Gates? Lock the Gates already.)
“Saturday Night Live” humorously highlighted the country’s simmering disgust for Brady in a sketch last weekend. Kate McKinnon hosted a segment called “What Still Works,” where she brought in different characters and determined that government, the stock market, social media and the COVID vaccine rollout do not work. Then guest host John Krasinski, playing Brady, stepped on stage.
“You went to, historically, one of the worst franchises in football and in your first year you took them all the way to the championship,” McKinnon says, while quizzing “Brady.”
“That’s right. But it’s really a team effort, you know,” Brady replies.
“No, no,” McKinnon interrupts. “Don’t even try it. No one believes there is anyone else on the team. My point is … you still work.”
“Yeah,” Brady says.
“You’re supposed to win football games and you just keep winning football games,” McKinnon says.
“Yeah.”
“You might be the only thing in America that still works,” she responds.
“Yeah,” says a sheepish Brady.
“So, I guess everyone must be rooting for you, right?” McKinnon asks.
“Almost no one,” says Brady with a smile.
Well played, SNL. That’s Brady in a nutshell. Every touchdown pass this guy throws, every new skin he nails to the wall, only serves as another dash of salt in America’s open wound of hatred.
Hate him all you want. Yet you’d have to be blind to deny Brady’s greatness. Even if your respect is begrudging, it’s time to give it up for this guy.
I’ve often said that the stat that should be listed with every quarterback in history is win-loss record. It makes even more sense than attaching it to a starting pitcher in baseball, because a quarterback actually exhibits more control over the game than a pitcher does. Touchdown passes, passing yards, quarterback rating … who cares? Did the guy win? That’s what really matters.
Vegas doesn’t win as much as Brady does, and those bookmakers stack the odds in their favor. His all-time record for the regular season is 241-74, a .765 winning percentage. The last time a Tom Brady-helmed team didn’t win 10 games in a season was 2002. The Pats were 9-7 that season.
Somehow, Brady is equally as efficient in the playoffs. After Tampa’s run to the Super Bowl, Brady is now 33-11 all-time in the postseason.
Naturally, you’ve heard this before, but Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday. His 10th! That’s nearly one-fifth of all the Super Bowls in history. He’s seeking his seventh ring, which would be three more than Joe Montana, the previous standard bearer for Super Bowl-winning QBs.
His birth certificate suggests that he’s 43, but it probably ought to read, “Ageless.” Brady seems to age in reverse, Benji Buttons-style. His favorite Gatorade flavor is Ponce de Lemon. Are we sure he hasn’t been sent from the future as some sort of quarterback/mutant super hero, created to destroy us all? (Or at least destroy NFL defenses.) Might he be a cyborg?
On Monday Brady was asked if he could see himself playing past 45, and he shrugged and admitted it was possible. I say, why stop there? I can imagine an America where Brady hangs up half a hundred while being half a hundred.
Yet he didn’t do it alone. Not this year, and not any of his previous years. Brady would be the first to tell you that.
Which brings us back to Belichick. In those previous nine Super Bowl appearances, Brady was the Patriots’ chief weapon deployed to disintegrate opposing defenses, while Belichick was the mastermind pushing all the buttons. Again, just because Brady has now gotten there without Coach Scowlface McHoodie shouldn’t prompt a rewrite of their story. It’s possible, you know, that Brady benefited from many of the past lessons that Belichick imparted during this 2020-21 season with the Bucs.
Whatever happens on Sunday, Brady’s legacy is secure. Same goes for Belichick. They could each win six more Super Bowl titles without the other guy, and it wouldn’t change a thing. They’re a match made in heaven, even as Brady is in that weird Willie Mays-as-a-Met, Joe Montana-as-a-Chief, Michael Jordan-as-a-Wizard stage of his career. Simon and Garfunkel, Sonny and Cher, Hall and Oates, Brooks and Dunn … those duos all wish they could’ve made as much harmony as Brady and Belichick.