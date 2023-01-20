Brice Cherry: Hamlin's injury, recovery cast light on power of prayer

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a serious medical scare in a game earlier this month, it reiterated the importance of athletic trainers and on-site medical personnel. They perform a vital, sometimes life-saving job.

It also cast a spotlight on the power of prayer.

Just by my injecting prayer into the conversation, this column suddenly grew controversial. I’m not sure why. But that’s where we are in the world today.

I understand there will be people who read this who aren’t Christians, who don’t believe in God. Some spurn any and all religion altogether. There are more people in America today who claim to be atheists than at any time in the country’s history. And that’s their right. The beauty of America is that you are free to believe whatever you want. (At least that’s the way it’s supposed to work.)

As for me, I’m a Christian and believe deeply that prayer not only makes a difference, but that it’s an essential part of living. If you ask me, Damar Hamlin is breathing today because people prayed for him, and God heard their prayers.

Again, you may feel differently. One line of thinking would counter, “God didn’t save Hamlin! Science and modern medicine did!” I stumbled across this type of sentiment this week on Twitter, as political pundit Matthew Dowd tweeted, “As a christian and a person of faith, let me say this, while praying is never a bad thing, Damar Hamilin is alive because of science, modern medicine, proper training, and a whole group of knowledgeable humans who took quick action informed by reason.”

Now, I didn’t even know who Dowd was, I had to look up his background for this column. (Perhaps I should have known. Forgive me.) And it’s not my job to question someone’s faith. Moreover, I agree that all those first responders and athletic trainers and doctors who worked on Hamilin and assisted in his recovery deserve praise and gratefulness. Modern medicine is indeed an incredible tool.

But I would say this in response to Dowd’s take: I don’t think that Christians (big C) should be diverting praise and glory away from where it most belongs, that of Almighty God. Also, the phrase “praying is never a bad thing” belittles the power and importance that prayer should hold in a believer’s life. Colossians 3:2 says it better: “Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.”

In the wake of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, a call to prayer swept across America. It was more than a catchphrase or a hashtag, though it was that, too, as #prayfordamar trended on social media. It’s hard to really know how many people actually uttered a prayer on Hamllin’s behalf, but a safe guess would put that number at least in the thousands.

I’m not naïve enough to think that every American, every sports fan, who posted a praying hands emoji or commented “Praying for Damar” actually spent time with God asking for healing for the 24-year-old Bills safety. But sharing a sentiment of caring is a start. As Matthew Dowd might put it, “it’s never a bad thing.”

Sadly, prayer is frequently misunderstood and downplayed in our country today. Among many, the phrase “thoughts and prayers” prompts cringing or snark or even anger, as to them it somehow suggests inaction.

Don’t be fooled, friends. Action matters. God didn’t make man to sit idly by in the face of problems or injustice. But in my opinion, there is also nothing more important than you could do in the face of such injustice than cry out to God or to stop and contemplate what it all means. If anything, we need MORE thoughts and prayers than ever before.

Perhaps nowhere in society today, outside of church itself, does prayer hold a more visible platform than the world of sports. Teams and athletes routinely bend a knee in a posture of prayer, or circle together for a postgame prayer. After Hamlin’s hospitalization, all 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile photo to a picture of his jersey and the words “Pray for Damar.” That feels somewhat amazing, given the culture in 2023.

Several of Baylor’s athletic teams cling to a tradition of meeting at midfield or center court after a game for a prayer, win or lose. Obviously Baylor is a private Christian university and such gatherings make sense in that setting. But Baylor’s teams also invite the opposing teams to participate. Some do, some don’t. Again, that’s their right, and nobody should be forced to participate in a public prayer if they don’t feel comfortable doing so.

Last year, a high school football coach from Washington state named Joseph Kennedy made national news when he won a Supreme Court case that stated he had the right, essentially, to pray on the field after games. He did so for years, kneeling at the 50-yard-line to humbly thank God for his protection and provision. Kennedy was fired in 2015 after ignoring a directive from his local school board that he discontinue the practice. After various appeals, SCOTUS ruled that the school board had violated Kennedy’s free speech rights.

Certainly these displays of prayer stand in contrast to modern entertainment. You’re not likely to find many depictions of people praying in movies and TV. Meanwhile, according to one study by the American Psychological Association, an average American young person will have witnessed more than 20,000 acts of violence on screen by the time they turn 18. Even people who dismiss prayer as irrelevant ought to find such statistics disturbing.

Personally, I applaud athletes and coaches who courageously use their platform to pray and invite others to do the same. It’s an invitation, not an expectation. But it matters.

Damar Hamlin still has a long road to travel in his recovery. But if you ask me, he has much for which to be grateful. Don’t ask me, though, consider Hamlin’s own words.

“Putting love into the world comes back three times as much,” Hamlin tweeted. “Thankful for everyone who has reached out in prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!”

It’s a sweet sentiment of thankfulness, and good advice, too. To borrow some words from the original sportswriter, the Apostle Paul, consider this directive from his first letter to the church at Thessalonica:

“Pray continually.”

Amen.