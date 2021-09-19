Brice Cherry: Imagining an NFL with three teams in Texas

One of those, of course, being the Texas Longhorns. Say what? Yep, the Longhorns might as well be a pro football team. They’ve got the financial coffers, the oversized stadium, the bloated media attention. Heck, in the NIL age of college football, they can even pay the players like pros on the Forty Acres.

The other pro football team? It’s Austin FC — the Austin Football Club, if you want to get technical about it. You and I call the game soccer, but around the world it goes by the F-word. Austin joined the ranks of major league cities when it kicked off its inaugural MLS season earlier this year. The franchise is averaging 20,738 for its home matches this season, which ranks fourth in the MLS and far outpaces its two Lone Star MLS rivals, the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas.

If Austin can pull in 20,000 a night for a sport most of us associate with orange slices and minivans, couldn’t it triple that for real-life, red-blooded, chest-thumping American football? (Insert your Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor grunt here.)

I’m not sure, honestly. Do hipsters watch football? Hold on, let me check the attendance figures for San Francisco and Seattle … yeah, looks like they do.