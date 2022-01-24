Brice Cherry: Mahomes is a baaaad man — almost GOAT-like

Could Patrick Mahomes get Tom Brady’s GOAT?
As crazy as it sounds, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
Brady’s place as the Greatest (Quarterback) of All-Time remains undisputed. Whether or not the 44-year-old legend returns for another go-round next season, his legacy is ironclad. Seven Super Bowl rings will do that for you.
Mahomes, though, owns serious GOAT potential. In terms of the physical skills required to play quarterback and the harnessing of said skills into productive, winning football, I’ve never seen anyone better.
First off, a peek behind the curtain: I planned this column even before Brady and Tampa Bay lost to the Rams, and Mahomes outdueled Josh Allen in Buffalo to cap off what many are calling the greatest playoff weekend in NFL history. Be skeptical if you wish. It’s true. In fact, the results of the weekend’s carry little bearing on my overall thesis. Which, just to remind you, is this: Brady is the best ever. Mahomes is the most skilled ever … and could be the best before all is said and done.
I’ll never forget the first time I witnessed Mahomes in person. He was a freshman at Texas Tech and was playing at the World of Jerry against Baylor. From the moment he first unleashed the ball in warmups, I thought, “Whoa. Did a human just throw that?”
Historically, strong-armed QBs have been said to possess cannons. Mahomes, then, owns a Gustav Cannon. Used in World War II, the Gustav Cannon has been described the “heaviest mobile artillery piece ever built.” Go ahead, look for a more powerful gun than the one belonging to Mahomes. It’s futile.
Of course, if throwing hard were everything, plenty of first-round chuckers would have grown into Hall of Famers. (Somewhere, Jeff George and JaMarcus Russell nod glumly.) If you’re constantly overthrowing your receivers by 10 yards, what good is that? Mahomes blends uncanny touch with his tenacity.
It’s not just the power, it’s the whole picture. Mahomes routinely paints with gorgeous, creative flourishes. He’ll flick one underhanded or side-armed with as much precision as a mortal QB can throw with a normal motion. He doesn’t fit balls into windows, he squeezes them into crevices. Witness his on-the-run submarine toss under the arms of Buffalo’s Gregory Rousseau on Sunday for the latest evidence.
Remember when Tin Cup played an entire round of golf with a 7-iron … and won? I feel like Mahomes could play an entire NFL game throwing behind-the-back and he’d at least be able to beat the Lions.
Notice I’ve yet to mention any of Mahomes’ statistics. Not because they’re unimpressive. Quite the contrary — 18,991 yards and 151 touchdowns in just four seasons as a starter — but because they’re almost ancillary to this argument. Sometimes we can get too bogged down by the metrics. Modern-day numbers crunchers too often fail to view a set of stats through the proper prism of the era in which the player played.
I don’t need numbers to confirm to me the greatness of, say, Joe Montana or John Elway or Dan Marino. I saw those guys in their heyday. My eyes relayed to my brain everything I need to know. The same holds true for previous generations when they speak of Johnny Unitas or, to go back even farther, Sammy Baugh.
In terms of the GOAT debate, though, one number matters above all: Super Bowl titles. For years, Montana held the mythical GOAT title among QBs, with the trump card being his four Super Bowl rings. Oh, and without diving too deep into a rabbit hole, yes, it’s true that Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls, too. But that’s why we bring in the eye test. Bradshaw demonstrated a cool head in the clutch and represented the ideal fit for those loaded 1970s-era Steelers teams. But he possesses neither the sheer skill nor the stats of a GOAT.
Brady reigns as the ultimate winner. It’s insane to consider that he won almost double the titles as Montana. Seven rings? It feels like a two-minute mile, doesn’t it? It’s an unfathomable mark that could stand up forever.
Yet here’s why I don’t omit Mahomes as a future GOAT candidate. Because he’s good enough to win six more, as silly as that idea feels to write.
Truth be told, he just won the Super Bowl by beating Buffalo. Weirder things have happened, but I don’t see Mahomes and the Chiefs stumbling to either the Bengals or the NFC’s Rams or 49ers. That’ll give him a second ring by age 26, the same number as Tom Terrific at the same age.
Oh, it’ll be tough. I’ll give you that. The AFC appears stacked over the next decade, with Mahomes’ Chiefs, Allen’s Bills and Joe Burrow’s Bengals building nicely around their franchise QBs. Moreover, even if Mahomes winds up with five or six or seven Lombardi Trophies, Brady fans could always point to last year’s 31-9 win by the Bucs over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV as a fitting tiebreaker. Though, to be fair, KC’s offensive line was decimated by injury and gave Mahomes no time to operate that day.
Tough situations don't faze Mahomes. Tom Cruise has completed fewer impossible missions than MaHomey. Again, go back to Sunday for proof. Buffalo scored with 13 seconds to go in regulation. It’s not like the Bills left a minute on the clock. Generally, you don’t think, “Oh, we left too much time” with 13 ticks remaining.
But Mahomes is different. He stared at the clock and smirked. Then he went to work. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked by reporters after the game what he told Mahomes in that “grim” situation.
“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper,” Reid replied. “And go get it.”
Thus, a killer new nickname for Mahomes was born.
Before he’s through, the Grim Reaper might just kill off the GOAT.