Brice Cherry: Mahomes is a baaaad man — almost GOAT-like

I don’t need numbers to confirm to me the greatness of, say, Joe Montana or John Elway or Dan Marino. I saw those guys in their heyday. My eyes relayed to my brain everything I need to know. The same holds true for previous generations when they speak of Johnny Unitas or, to go back even farther, Sammy Baugh.

In terms of the GOAT debate, though, one number matters above all: Super Bowl titles. For years, Montana held the mythical GOAT title among QBs, with the trump card being his four Super Bowl rings. Oh, and without diving too deep into a rabbit hole, yes, it’s true that Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls, too. But that’s why we bring in the eye test. Bradshaw demonstrated a cool head in the clutch and represented the ideal fit for those loaded 1970s-era Steelers teams. But he possesses neither the sheer skill nor the stats of a GOAT.

Brady reigns as the ultimate winner. It’s insane to consider that he won almost double the titles as Montana. Seven rings? It feels like a two-minute mile, doesn’t it? It’s an unfathomable mark that could stand up forever.

Yet here’s why I don’t omit Mahomes as a future GOAT candidate. Because he’s good enough to win six more, as silly as that idea feels to write.