Brice Cherry Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Over the last four years, Dalvin Cook has proven himself to be one of the best players at his position in the NFL. He has rushed for better than 1,000 yards for each of the past four seasons. Last year, Cook racked up 1,468 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns, his third double-digit TD season in the past four. He also made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time.

If Cook had similar credentials as an NBA or Major League Baseball player — with four All-Star appearances at age 27 — he’d been locked into a contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Heck, if he were a quarterback with those same accolades, the same would be true. Instead, as of this writing he’s an unsigned free agent who will probably take a pay cut for the 2023 season.

That’s because Cook plays running back, suddenly the most undervalued position in professional sports.

OK, I can feel the eye rolls from here. In his career, Cook has made more than $32 million in salary and bonuses. He’s set for life. I get that. But I’m not asking you to feel sorry for him or the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley or the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs or any of the other “underpaid” running backs in the NFL. Nobody’s asking you to hold a bake sale or set up a GoFundMe on their behalf.

It’s all relative. To you and me, it’s Monopoly money. We can’t even fathom these paychecks. But it’s hardly breaking news that major professional sports athletes make insane amounts of money. I personally don’t begrudge them their salaries, for it’s what the market bears, and the vast majority of them have worked incredibly hard to get to that point.

At any rate, within that wildly lucrative world of the NFL, running backs have become the disposable paupers of the league. There are multiple reasons for this, and we’ll get to those reasons, but let’s pause for a moment and just acknowledge what a dramatic shift this is when you consider the NFL’s history. For the league’s first eight decades, from the 1920s through the 1990s, running backs were the most productive workhorses on the field and among the most well-known stars in all of pro sports. From Marion Motley to Walter Payton, from Gale Sayers to Barry Sanders, these were the guys football fans paid to watch.

In fact, if you asked me for my choice as the best all-around player in pro football history, I’d submit the name of the late, great Jim Brown. That rough-and-tumble Cleveland Browns superstar achieved more in his short nine-year career than most players could do in 20. (For the record, rounding out my all-time five NFL players would be Jerry Rice, Lawrence Taylor, Tom Brady and Reggie White.)

Brown left on top, while he was still playing at an elite, MVP-winning level, but over the years it’s become apparent that a running back has a shorter shelf life than a banana bought at a gas station. What other profession are you washed up at age 30?

Because of the running back’s small window of elite productivity, NFL franchises have essentially adopted the five-year approach. It goes a little something like this: Draft a talented college back (probably not in the first round). Ride that guy’s talent while he’s on his four-year rookie contract. When that contract runs out, slap the franchise tag on him so you won’t be forced to give him guaranteed money when he begins his inevitable decline. Cut him loose (like the Vikings did Dalvin Cook) when he grows too expensive. Then start all over again with another rookie. Rinse, later, recycle, repeat.

For the NFL team, such an approach makes sense from a sheer economic standpoint. For the running back, though, it stinks. It’s understandable why they’d start feeling underappreciated and, yes, underpaid. Especially when they’re keenly aware of their own mortality. They recognize the need to make as much money while they can, given the shorter duration of their careers respective to other positions.

Not necessarily by design, but the on-field product has also diminished the running back’s value. NFL teams pass more than ever. The running game still matters, but more than ever coaches are trying to preserve their top running back’s legs by implementing the dreaded RBBC approach. If you’re a fantasy owner, you just instinctively winced at that well-known acronym. For the rest of you, allow me to spell it out: Running Back By Committee.

Modern teams are more likely to divvy up their carries among their No. 1 and No. 2 running backs than they are to hand the ball off to a workhorse back 25 to 30 times a game. For example, there have been 17 instances in history where a running back has carried 380 times or more in a season, which averages to roughly 24 carries a game in the old 16-game season. Only one of those seasons came within the last decade, when Demarco Murray went for 392 carries for the Cowboys in 2014. Nowadays, unless your name is Derrick Henry, you’re probably going to split those 390 carries (or, likely, fewer) between two backs.

For the running back, it’s a Catch-22. While they may actually benefit from a health standpoint in logging fewer attempts, they also will see their overall production decline, which hurts their leverage in contract negotiations. (By the way, Catch-22 is what NFL defenses failed to do to Emmitt Smith, one of the great workhorse backs of yesteryear.)

The plight of the modern running back has become a hot-button topic this summer. The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs is reportedly upset with his team over Las Vegas’ apparent unwillingness to present a long-term deal while slapping him with the franchise tag. Jacobs reportedly will be a training camp no-show. Saquon Barkley considered sitting out games in the 2023 season as a self-described “(bleep) you” to the Giants, before the running back and the team finally this week agreed to a one-year contract that will pay Barkley up to $11 million. (Believe it or not, it’s still a pretty team-friendly deal for the Giants.)

And then there’s Dalvin Cook. Someone will sign him and give him a chance to be a No. 1 back again, but probably at a significant discount than the $10 million he would have earned had the Vikings retained his services.

Such conflicts have at least ignited conversation around the running back’s diminishing value.

“I support my brothers,” said 49ers running back Christian McCaffery. “I think those guys are worth way more than they’re getting. As far as a solution goes, I wish I had an answer. I think just starting the conversation is important.”

McCaffery is right. There are no easy answers here. Running backs are partially hamstrung by the details of the CBA that was agreed to in 2020 and has seven more years before it expires. When the NFLPA and the league go to the table to sort out the next CBA, perhaps some creative solutions can be explored that would address the Running Back Problem. But, of course, the current generation of running backs will be long gone by then.

Robert Griffin III, the former NFL QB and Baylor star, presented his suggestion to addressing the problem in a recent TikTok video, saying that running backs should “lead the charge” for a renegotiation of the CBA. Griffin said that they should push for rookie contracts to be three years, regardless of a player’s draft position, and argue for the elimination of the franchise tag.

“This solution wouldn’t just benefit running backs,” Griffin said, “but it would benefit all players.”

Sure, it makes sound business sense for the players. Problem is, the CBA is not easily changed or renegotiated.

Until that day that it is, teams will continue giving running backs the business.