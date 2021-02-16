Brice Cherry: Watt's place as a Houston sports icon firmly cemented

Early on, when Watt would shoot into the backfield and make a play, I took to loudly growling, “J.J. WATT!” at the TV in celebration. It became a tradition of sorts. So much so that my daughter Millie, who was 3 when Watt joined the Texans and will be a teenager later this month, started joining me in the cheer. “J.J. WATT!” we’d scream in unison. Back then, the three most popular people on TV to Millie, in no particular order, were Doc McStuffins, DeeDee from the Doodlebops and J.J. Watt. It makes me wistful to think we won’t be able to share in those Sunday afternoon J.J. lovefests anymore.

Watt won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year trophies, and is one of just three men who can claim that designation, along with Giants Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and current Rams tour de force Aaron Donald. If you ask me, Watt should’ve been the overall MVP in 2014. All he did that year was tally 78 tackles, 20.5 sacks and 29 tackles for losses, force four fumbles and recover five (including one for a touchdown), and pick off a pass and return it 80 yards for a score against Buffalo. Oh, and he was the most efficient fill-in tight end in the NFL, nabbing three touchdown catches on three targets. Watt’s five total TDs on the season were the most by a defensive lineman since 1944.