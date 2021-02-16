Brice Cherry: Watt's place as a Houston sports icon firmly cemented

You really need to check on your Houston sports fan friends. We are not OK.
When James Harden left, we handled that fine. Harden gave the Rockets many memorable years, but the crash landings in the playoffs left much to be desired. And the ending was so acrimonious that we just wanted it over already.
When George Springer left, that rocked us. Springer, the Astros’ genial centerfielder, served as the coverboy for Houston’s rise from also-ran to championship contender. Seriously, it was Springer’s photo that graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2014 when the magazine correctly predicted the Astros’ 2017 World Series title. It just won’t feel like September in Houston without Springer Dingers dancing through the air like flakes of cedar and ragweed.
Now we’re being asked to say goodbye to J.J. Watt. Sorry, but that’s just too much. Watt had transcended simply being a great football player. He had grown into an all-time Houston sports icon, and the Greatest Texan of All.
J.J. brought a Wattage to Houston that could power NRG (formerly Reliant) Stadium for the next decade. He not only dominated as a defender, but he played with such an infectious verve and enthusiasm that he quickly became a fan favorite among Texans fans.
Quickly, but not instantly. When the Texans selected Justin James Watt out of Wisconsin with the 11th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, a cadre of Houston fans in attendance lustily (and, ultimately, famously) booed the selection. Watt wasn’t that well-known of a prospect, and maybe the boos could have been translated as “Who?” as much as anything.
Didn’t take long for Watt to win the fans over. Certainly not the author of this piece, I can promise you that. I’ll never forget watching Watt as a rookie and thinking, this guy has a non-stop motor. He’s exactly what we need. Count me in.
He’ll go down as one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushers in history. Much like Reggie White or Bruce Smith, Watt brought a potent combination of power and speed to the defensive end position. Part missile and part bulldozer, he could bull rush a lineman, or leave him in the dust. Last season, Watt’s 10th with the Texans, he joined the 100 Sack Club for his career, and he’s one of just 35 players (and two active players, along with Von Miller) to pledge that exclusive fraternity.
But Watt didn’t have to make a sack to bring a hefty impact. He was the Texans’ version of Hakeem Olajuwon, Yao Ming or Dikembe Mutombo, as a finger-wagging shotblocker whose instincts in getting his mitts on pass attempts provided another dimension to the Texans’ defense. He forced fumbles, he stuffed the run, he occupied blockers to free up teammates, he showed off his sharp hands making interceptions. He was the ultimate playmaker.
Generally speaking, your favorite athletes tend to be those you followed passionately in your youth. I was well into adulthood by the time Watt came along, but inexplicably fell in love with this guy and his childlike joy for the game. He managed to supplant the likes of old Houston Oilers Earl Campbell and Warren Moon as my favorite football player of all-time.
Early on, when Watt would shoot into the backfield and make a play, I took to loudly growling, “J.J. WATT!” at the TV in celebration. It became a tradition of sorts. So much so that my daughter Millie, who was 3 when Watt joined the Texans and will be a teenager later this month, started joining me in the cheer. “J.J. WATT!” we’d scream in unison. Back then, the three most popular people on TV to Millie, in no particular order, were Doc McStuffins, DeeDee from the Doodlebops and J.J. Watt. It makes me wistful to think we won’t be able to share in those Sunday afternoon J.J. lovefests anymore.
Watt won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year trophies, and is one of just three men who can claim that designation, along with Giants Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and current Rams tour de force Aaron Donald. If you ask me, Watt should’ve been the overall MVP in 2014. All he did that year was tally 78 tackles, 20.5 sacks and 29 tackles for losses, force four fumbles and recover five (including one for a touchdown), and pick off a pass and return it 80 yards for a score against Buffalo. Oh, and he was the most efficient fill-in tight end in the NFL, nabbing three touchdown catches on three targets. Watt’s five total TDs on the season were the most by a defensive lineman since 1944.
It wasn’t all glory, all the time. Watt had two seasons in his prime wiped out by injuries, as he missed most of the 2016 season with a back injury and most of the 2017 year due to a fractured leg. Despite those downturns, you couldn’t help but admire Watt’s team-first attitude and his dedication to his rehab in the midst of his frustration.
The 2017 season also remains unforgettable for revealing Watt’s incredible generosity of spirit. That’s the year that Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast were pulverized by Hurricane Harvey, the category 4 storm that brought unprecedented levels of deadly flooding and wrought $125 billion in damage on the state. Watt started a social media campaign to try to raise funds for relief, and the effort exploded beyond Watt’s own hopes or imagination. He personally raised upward of $40 million after donating $100,000 of his own as the seed money.
In that respect, Watt’s injury worked as a blessing in disguise, because it gave him more time to ensure that the money raised made its way to the hands that needed it most. He was a hands-on helper, distributing meals and aiding in flood repair. All told, Watt’s fundraising — called the “largest crowd-sourced fundraising effort in history” — helped rebuild more than 1,100 homes and 420 child-care centers, provide medicine to more than 10,000 patients, and distribute some 26 million meals. Watt was fittingly honored with the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and shared Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year honor with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.
If Watt wasn’t a Lone Star State legend before that year, he cemented it with his Hurricane Harvey efforts. This Wisconsin Cheesehead is an honorary Texan for life.
The next year, Watt put together a terrific bounce-back campaign, reminding everyone that he was still one of the best players in football. His 16 sacks were second behind only the Rams’ Donald, and he earned first-team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career.
Of course, unless you’re Tom Brady you know that Father Time is undefeated. (Even Brady will succumb someday, probably when he’s 60.) Watt hasn’t been quite as dominant the past two seasons as he was when he was younger, but at 31 in 2020 he was still an effective member of the Texans defense.
Nobody west of Congress does mismanagement like the Texans, so the writing was on the wall last season that Watt’s time in Houston was coming to a close. They traded away DeAndre Hopkins for next to nothing, they alienated their franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the point where he has asked to be moved, they let Bill O’Brien hang around about two seasons too many. Should it be any surprise that they botched Watt’s exit, too?
As expected, Watt exhibited his usual level of class in his own farewell to the City of Houston and Texans fans. “I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who’d never really been to Texas before. Now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it,” Watt said. “The way you guys treated me — besides draft night, you guys booed me on draft night — every day after that you treated me like family.”
For Watt’s sake, I hope the twilight of his career brings everything he deserves. Maybe he’ll go play with Subway sandwich-loving brothers in Pittsburgh, maybe he’ll go back home and join the Packers and help push them back to the Super Bowl. Wherever he lands, all Texans fans should wish him the best. (And Lord knows that Bob McNair should bring him back someday on a one-day contract and let him retire as a Texan.)