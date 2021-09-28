Cowboys' Prescott performing at high level

In victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Eagles, Prescott has thrown for a total of 475 yards while the Cowboys have averaged 179 yards rushing after finishing with just 60 against the Buccaneers.

Two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott had a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles.

“I think it starts with Dak and he’s been doing a great job with our tempo in the offense,” right guard Zack Martin said. “We’re moving in and out of the huddle quick. We may be feeling it a little bit, but we know the defense is really feeling the pressure.”

WHAT’S WORKING

After spending most of last season at or near the bottom in turnover margin, the Cowboys are tied with New Orleans for the best at plus-5. Dallas leads the NFL with eight takeaways, highlighted by Trevon Diggs’ 59-yard interception return for a touchdown off Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. Diggs’ brother, All-Pro Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs, was at the game. “I know he was really excited,” Diggs said. “He said, ‘I want you to get an interception and score a touchdown.’”

WHAT NEEDS HELP