General gets favorite stripes: Waco native John McClain ‘overwhelmed’ by Hall of Fame induction

When John McClain was 12 years old in 1964, he made the Northwest Little League All-Star in Waco. Upon seeing his name on the roster, he practically floated home to tell his parents.

“I thought my feet wouldn’t touch the ground,” McClain said. “I told my mom and dad, ‘My life is never going to get better than this.’ You know what? It will be Saturday night.”

What could possibly top being a Little League All-Star? Well, on Saturday night McClain will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as part of the second-ever media class of inductees. The Waco native and longtime NFL writer for the Houston Chronicle, who retired from full-time writing last month, calls it “the greatest honor I’ve ever had.”

That’s pretty high praise, considering McClain, 70, is already represented by a plaque in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

But that’s what being christened a Hall of Famer in his home state — heck, his hometown — means to him.

McClain’s love of sports is something of a family heirloom. It was passed down to him by his father, Curtis, who died in 2007. John has vivid memories of his dad taking him over to old Municipal Stadium on Dutton Avenue — aka “Muni” — to share stories of the times he watched Bobby Layne, Davey O’Brien or Sammy Baugh play on those hallowed grounds. Or he’d take Little John over to the site of Katy Park and regale him with tales of when the barnstorming New York Yankees came through Waco, and Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig both clubbed home runs.

As an elementary student, McClain regularly checked out short biographies in his school library of all his favorite ballplayers: Ruth, Ty Cobb, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays. On Fridays he always drove his bicycle to the closest drug store and bought the latest edition of The Sporting News, then rode home, retreated to the bedroom, closed the door and read it cover to cover. If his mother asked, he was “doing homework.”

He never gave much thought about writing until he was 10 years old. As punishment for getting in a fight at school, a teacher assigned McClain a 10-page paper on any subject of his choosing. He was into science fiction at the time, and came up with a story about a man who could jump through time.

After he submitted the assignment, his teacher called his parents, requesting an after-school meeting.

“I was sitting outside her office,” McClain said. “They came out and I thought my dad was going to jump on me. He didn’t say anything. We went home and I said, ‘Well, what’d she tell you?’ I’ll never forget this: My mom said, ‘She said she made you do a paper as a punishment for getting in a fight, and she said you have a talent for writing and we ought to do something to nurture it.’ And I said, ‘Huh.’ Then I went outside and played baseball and nothing else was ever said. But that’s the first time anybody ever said anything about that.”

McClain graduated from now-defunct Richfield High School in 1971. He enrolled at McLennan Community College with no real idea of what he wanted to do with his life, only that he didn’t want to go to Vietnam. He figured he’d knock out his harder classes at MCC before transferring across town to Baylor.

Someone told him that he should take a mass communications class because it was easy, so he did. He ended up sitting next to a Tribune-Herald photographer named Kurt Wallace, and they got to talking about football.

“And I said, ‘I know more about football than anyone in Waco,’” McClain said. “He said, ‘Is that right?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ He said, ‘You know what Friday night football is?’ I said, ‘That’s when the high schoolers play.’”

Wallace invited McClain to apply for one of the Trib’s Friday night call-taker positions, explaining that college students took down stats and scoring information from correspondents at various high school football games.

“I said, ‘What does it pay?’ He said, ‘Twenty-five dollars.’ I said, ‘I’m in.’ Twenty-five dollars for four hours. That’s a lot of money,” McClain said.

While working those Friday nights, McClain tried to learn as much as he could. He started getting to know Trib writers like Lester Zedd and Tony Pederson, men who became lifelong friends. Eventually he even met the legend himself, Dave Campbell.

“The only two people who when I met them made me think I was meeting God were Dave Campbell and Tom Landry,” McClain said.

Once football season was over, McClain didn’t go anywhere. He stayed on staff taking basketball calls and eventually track and field results in the spring. “Nobody wanted to take track agate. It was like if you touched the phone you’d be electrocuted. I said, ‘I’ll do it,’” he said.

Pederson was aware that McClain knew Pat Zachry, a former Richfield pitcher who was working his way through professional baseball on his way to winning National League Rookie of the Year with the Cincinnati Reds in 1976. He encouraged McClain to call up Zachry and write a feature story on the budding baseball star for the Trib.

It didn’t go so well. Put it this way — McClain didn’t get the same gushing review that he received for his 10-page paper on time travel.

After the story never appeared in the paper, McClain went to Pederson and asked why.

“He had run the story by Dave (Campbell) and I said, ‘What did Dave say?’ He wouldn’t tell me,” McClain recalled. “I said, ‘What did he say?’ He said, ‘Do you want the truth?’ I said, ‘Of course.’ He said, ‘Dave said it’s the worst thing he’s ever read and it’ll get in the paper over his dead body.’ I said, ‘Ha, yeah. What’d he really say?’ And Tony didn’t say anything. I said, ‘Is that what he said?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Well, you told me it was a good story.’ And he said, ‘I lied.’”

Chalk it up as a learning experience. Fortunately, McClain got better. The Trib hired him as a full-time sportswriter the summer before his junior year at Baylor. That’s right, he attended classes at day and covered ball games at night before going home and crashing for a few hours before waking up to do it all over again.

“I was a zombie,” he said, “but I had a blast.”

McClain started out covering high school sports and MCC baseball. He covered MCC basketball when then-Highlander coach John Carter recruited a gifted guard out of Brooklyn, N.Y., named Vinnie Johnson. One year before the season began, MCC and Baylor scrimmaged, and Johnson absolutely shredded the BU defenders. McClain found himself sitting in the stands with MCC’s Carter and Baylor coaches Carroll Dawson and Jim Haller.

“I was sitting over there with Johnny and Carroll and Jim in the stands, and Carroll said to Jim, ‘We can not let this kid get out of Waco.’ They didn’t,” McClain said.

Before going on to stardom at Baylor and in the NBA, Johnson led the Highlanders to the NJCAA National Tournament. McClain traveled up to Hutchinson, Kan., to cover the event for the Trib, hitching a ride with a station wagon full of MCC cheerleaders (and one chaperone).

“It was one of the highlights of my life,” he said.

McClain said that he learned as much on the job, covering games for the Trib, as he did in any of his classes at MCC or Baylor.

“Being at the Tribune-Herald helped me so much,” he said. “Hollis Biddle hired me, Dave came in and he was like God. I remember Campbell bringing the papers in, the Morning News, the Times-Herald, the Star-Telegram, the (Houston) Post and the Chronicle, and the guys in the office would pounce on them like sharks to chum.”

In 1976, Pederson — now working for the Houston Chronicle — hired McClain to join the Chronicle sports staff. His first beat was covering the Houston Aeros hockey team of the old World Hockey Association. At that point, the young scribe knew absolutely nothing about hockey. His solution? He made regular visits to the Waco Public Library to bone up on the game.

But he poured himself into his new job, and ended up falling in love with the sport. Two years later, he got the chance to cover the Houston Oilers, which began a four-decade run following the NFL.

McClain took over the Oilers beat during the famed “Luv Ya Blue” era in the late 1970s, when the team was coached by Bum Phillips and headlined by the likes of Earl Campbell and Dan Pastorini. He followed the team through good years and bad, making connections all over the country. He earned the nickname "The General" for his authoritative presence in the press box.

“One of the reasons it became a dream come true and I never had interest in (covering) baseball or basketball, is because the Chronicle treated me like royalty,” he said. “They let me do what I wanted to do, they didn’t give me a hard time about travel or expenses.”

When Oilers owner Bud Adams took the franchise out of Houston and moved them to Tennessee following the 1996 season, it was a blow to the football-loving city. But for McClain, it led to the “greatest job in the history of journalism,” as he described it.

For the next eight years, even a couple of seasons after Houston regained an NFL team with the expansion Texans, McClain traveled around the country as the Chronicle’s lead NFL writer. He picked where he wanted to go and the stories he wanted to write, and had a grand time doing it.

In April, McClain finally made the foray into retirement, though he hasn’t been lacking things to do. He continues to write NFL stories on a freelance basis as the mood strikes. He still brings his trademark wit and all-encompassing NFL knowledge to the airwaves, appearing on 10 weekly radio shows in six cities, including SicEm365.com in Waco.

Since retiring, the city of Houston honored him with John McClain Day and the Texans unveiled the John McClain Media Wall of Fame at NRG Stadium, installing McClain as the inaugural inductee. Next month, he’ll check off a bucket list item by throwing out the first pitch at an Astros game.

McClain said he was “flabbergasted” and “overwhelmed” when he got the news that he’d earned Texas Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement. For a while after getting the call, he sat on his back patio and cried, thinking of his dad and how much time he had devoted to introducing young John to sports.

The Hall inducted its first class of media members in 2005, a Mount Rushmore group that included Dan Jenkins, Blackie Sherrod, Mickey Herskowitz, Verne Lundquist, Jack Dale, Kern Tips, Frank Fallon and Dave Campbell.

To be linked in any way with that group blows McClain’s mind.

“I am just overwhelmed and blown away, because I know this for a fact,” McClain said. “I do not belong with Dave Campbell, Blackie Sherrod, Dan Jenkins and Mickey Herskowitz. I’m happy to be under them, but I do not belong with them.”

