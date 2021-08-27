Johnson built successful career off foundation of family, education

Derrick Johnson never had a nationally publicized moment where, like NBA star Kevin Durant, he tearfully declared to his mother, “You the real MVP.”

The sentiment still applies nonetheless.

In fact, of all the thousands of tackles that Johnson accumulated in more than two decades of playing football, none were truly of the solo variety. You could give Momma Beverly an assist for every one of them.

Johnson can still recall in vivid detail when he almost quit football before he started. He was 9 years old, playing pee wee ball in Waco, and one of his coaches reamed him out for some mistakes in practice. Little DJ didn’t like that too much, and let his mother know when the next practice arrived.

“He was very hard on me, and the next day I was crying, not wanting to get out of the car: ‘Nah, I don’t want to play!’’ Johnson said. “My Mom was like, ‘No, you’re going to get out of this car and you’re going to go play. Toughen up. You ain’t no girl, let’s go.’ That was a big deal for me. Her believing in me and just confirming in me — you’re good, that coach is good, you’ve got to go play. Because you’re a really good athlete, I need to see you play. The rest is history.”