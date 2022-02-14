Renfro thrilled to join father in Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Renfro was excited to be playing on the same NFL team as Campbell after his Tyler High School team knocked Arlington Heights out of the 1973 high school playoffs. The Texas Longhorns beat the Horned Frogs four straight times, but Campbell always had respect for Renfro's receiving skills.

“We first met each other in high school on my state championship team, and he was playing against us and catching everything thrown to him,” Campbell said. “I went to Texas and he went to TCU, and I’m watching the same guy catching everything. After I won the Heisman, I was drafted by the Oilers and there were Mike Renfro again.”

With Campbell leading the way as the NFL’s leading rusher for the first three years of his career, the Luv Ya Blue era hit a crescendo. Campbell scored his first NFL touchdown on a 73-yard run against Atlanta Falcons, which Renfro helped finish by throwing a key downfield block.

“I broke the run and there was one guy I had to get by,” Campbell said. “There was Renfro throwing the block downfield on my first NFL touchdown.”

The Oilers made back-to-back AFC championship games in 1978-79, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers both seasons. The first game was a 34-5 Steelers’ blowout, but the second was a thriller.