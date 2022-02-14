Renfro thrilled to join father in Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Mike Renfro always had an open ear and a willing mind whenever his father passed down football knowledge.
An All-Pro receiver for the Cleveland Browns in the 1950s, Ray Renfro later coached receivers for several NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys.
Knowing your quarterback’s strengths, running precise pass routes, and looking for any nuance to gain an advantage on defenders were all part of the learning process.
“There was always somebody faster than me,” Renfro said. “So I had to set up plays through route running, making the best break out of the route, and creating distance from the defender. Those principles were critical to catching the ball and they took me through the NFL. I learned all of those from my dad.”
Mike was thrilled when he got the call from the Texas Sports Hall of Fame that he would be inducted with the 2022 class. It meant that he would be joining his late father, a 1995 inductee, in the hall.
“I’m very proud to add to the Renfro legacy in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame,” Mike said. “My dad was obviously a mentor to me and the most influential person I’ve been around. He had few peers as a receiver in his era, and he also coached Pro Football Hall of Fame receivers like Charley Taylor, Paul Warfield, Lance Alworth and Bob Hayes.”
A three-time all-Southwest Conference receiver at TCU from 1975-77, Mike put together a solid 10-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers and the Cowboys as he made 323 catches for 4,708 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Whether he was catching passes from Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini or Cowboys quarterback Danny White, Renfro was always a dependable receiver who could be counted on to be in the right place and do everything he could to make the play.
“I just liked the fact that he was smart, he never complained, and wasn’t one of those guys who always wanted the ball more,” White said. “He was a playmaker, and I just loved playing with him. He had great moves. I don’t know how many times he got a first down on third or fourth-and-long, which a good defense would never allow.”
Renfro literally grew up surrounded by the NFL. During his dad’s playing and coaching days with the Browns, Mike felt privileged to be around great players like Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown and quarterback Dr. Frank Ryan.
Ray Renfro went on to coach with the Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys. When his dad coached Cowboys receivers, Mike served as a teen-aged ball boy during the franchise’s breakthrough Super Bowl seasons in 1970-71.
After losing to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V on a last-second field goal, the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl with a 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.
“I shined helmets on game day, and chased the ball around during warmups,” Renfro said. “I’d put the players’ jerseys in their lockers and bring them water during games. It was wonderful. I was 16 or 17 years old, and I got to be around my heroes, guys like Lance Alworth, Bob Hayes, Walt Garrison, and obviously Roger Staubach.”
Renfro had already gained considerable football knowledge from his father when he entered Arlington Heights High School in 1970. Like Mike, brothers Mark and Mitch were also budding wide receivers who went on to play college football.
By his senior year, Mike was of the best wide receivers in the state. But that didn’t translate into big statistical numbers since ground-based offenses like the wishbone and the veer were the rage in that era.
“When I was recruited, I pretty much had a shot to play anywhere,” Renfro said. “John Jefferson was in my class, and he and I were considered the top blue chip receivers in the state. But I didn’t want to go anywhere that ran the wishbone, and almost everybody was running it.”
With schools like Texas and Texas A&M establishing wishbone offenses, Renfro turned his attention to other Southwest Conference schools that featured more balanced pass-run attacks.
“I almost went to Baylor, a lot of great players were going there and they had a good offense for receivers,” Renfro said. “I almost went to Rice where Tommy Kramer was the quarterback. I almost went to Texas Tech. I even visited Stanford. I figured I’d be the dumbest guy there.”
Renfro eventually decided to stay in the Metroplex and signed with TCU. He knew Horned Frogs head coach Jim Shofner since he had previously been a Cowboys’ assistant. Additionally, his uncle, Dean Renfro, was TCU’s receivers coach.
Though the Horned Frogs experienced very little success, Renfro emerged as a star receiver who finished his career as the school’s all-time leader with 162 catches for 2,739 yards and 17 touchdowns.
NFL scouts noticed as the Oilers picked Renfro in the fourth round of the 1978 draft. Of course, the NFL Draft wasn’t the high-profile network production that it is now, leaving potential draft picks in the dark. So Renfro began feeling anxious after he wasn’t chosen in the first three rounds.
“There was no TV coverage, and by the second round I started pouting a little,” Renfro said. “By the time they got into the early fourth round, I told my buddies to heck with this. Then I heard Bum Phillips’ voice. He said 'You’re going to be a Houston Oiler.' I said ‘How cool is this?’ I got to stay in Texas, and Earl Campbell was drafted an hour before I was.”
Renfro was excited to be playing on the same NFL team as Campbell after his Tyler High School team knocked Arlington Heights out of the 1973 high school playoffs. The Texas Longhorns beat the Horned Frogs four straight times, but Campbell always had respect for Renfro's receiving skills.
“We first met each other in high school on my state championship team, and he was playing against us and catching everything thrown to him,” Campbell said. “I went to Texas and he went to TCU, and I’m watching the same guy catching everything. After I won the Heisman, I was drafted by the Oilers and there were Mike Renfro again.”
With Campbell leading the way as the NFL’s leading rusher for the first three years of his career, the Luv Ya Blue era hit a crescendo. Campbell scored his first NFL touchdown on a 73-yard run against Atlanta Falcons, which Renfro helped finish by throwing a key downfield block.
“I broke the run and there was one guy I had to get by,” Campbell said. “There was Renfro throwing the block downfield on my first NFL touchdown.”
The Oilers made back-to-back AFC championship games in 1978-79, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers both seasons. The first game was a 34-5 Steelers’ blowout, but the second was a thriller.
Renfro was called out of bounds on a potential game-tying touchdown pass from Pastorini in the back of the end zone in the third quarter. But officials ruled that Renfro didn’t get both feet in bounds, even though the replay showed he clearly had.
Instead of a game-tying score, the Oilers continued to trail and ended up losing the game 27-13. When Renfro sees fans of that era, they still ask him about the famous play.
“The catch turned out to be an incorrect call that could have cost us a trip to the Super Bowl,” Renfro said. “I was pretty certain I dragged both feet in. But there was no access to instant replay, so that made it tough for the refs. That play helped implement instant replay. It was a huge game. It was a big, serious deal. Everybody in America watched it.”
At 6-0, 184 pounds, Renfro was a favorite of Oilers fans because of his toughness and gifted receiving skills. During his six seasons with the team, Renfro made 160 catches for 2,183 yards and 11 scores before he was traded to the Cowboys prior to the 1984 season.
“The Luv Ya Blue era was the best,” Renfro said. “After we lost to the Steelers in the championship game, we had a famous pep rally with 70,000 people showing up at the Astrodome.”
The Cowboys obtained Renfro after All-Pro receiver Drew Pearson suffered a career-ending injury in a car wreck.
Connecting with White, Renfro enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 1985 as he made 60 catches for 955 yards and eight touchdowns as the Cowboys reached the NFC playoffs.
Though Renfro was far from the fastest receiver on the team, White often hit him on deep passes because of his ability to fake out defenders.
“He could get defenders to bite on routes on third-and-20,” White said. “He was our best deep threat, even though he was probably the slowest receiver on the team. He had such great moves. He was the kind of guy a quarterback trusts, and that’s hard to find. Drew Pearson was that way, but Mike was also that guy you would look for in a pinch.”
Renfro retired in 1987 after 10 NFL seasons, but the Renfro receiving legacy continued with his sons. After starring at Southlake Carroll, Clint signed with TCU while Ford went to Colorado State.
Now 66, Renfro stays active in the thoroughbred horse racing business. And he never forgot about his old friend Earl.
“When we both got older and got into business, Mike called me and said ‘I’m in this race track business in Dallas and I want to put Earl Campbell Sausage at the track,'" Campbell said. "He’s just an exceptional guy in my life, and I’m proud to say we’re friends.”
Campbell hopes to be in Waco on March 12 for the induction ceremony to watch Renfro join his late father in the hall of fame.
“That’s a great deal,” White said. “I’m happy for him, he deserves it, and it’s good to see things happen to good people. Mike was one of those guys who let production speak for itself, and I love that for him.”
