Long before the advent of cell phones, Jackson State’s NFL Draft hopefuls gathered around their dorm’s only phone hoping they’d get the call.

The draft wouldn’t be televised for another five years, so getting the news in 1975 on TV or even radio wasn’t reliable.

Running back Walter Payton’s name was called fast as the Chicago Bears took him with the fourth overall pick in the draft. Two picks later, the Houston Oilers drafted linebacker Robert Brazile.

Then the two future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees disappeared for a while.

“We both sneaked off on motor bikes,” Brazile said. “We tried to hide from the press because there was just one phone in our dormitory and we didn’t want to tie it up so the other guys could find if they were picked in the draft.”

Several other Jackson State players were drafted over 17 rounds, including Brazile’s cousin, running back Rickey Young by the San Diego Chargers in the seventh round.

Brazile quickly emerged as one of the best linebackers in the NFL, earning AP defensive rookie of the year in 1975 and making All-Pro for the next five seasons.

With his 6-4 frame, speed, instincts and pass rushing ability, Brazile was the prototype for the modern NFL outside linebacker. He was nicknamed Dr. Doom.

“He was the Lawrence Taylor before Lawrence Taylor,” said former Houston Oilers and TCU receiver Mike Renfro. “They had similar speed and talent. He was a clean player and he could stuff a hole. He could also cover receivers and tight ends. I played against All-Americans in the Southwest Conference, but I hadn’t seen an athlete like him before.”

On April 15, Brazile will be inducted with the 2023 class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Though he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, making the Texas hall will be special because he’ll join former Oilers teammates like Renfro, running back Earl Campbell and defensive lineman Elvin Bethea.

“I only played for the Oilers as a pro, so I’m very honest in saying that making the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is way sweeter to me than any other award,” Brazile said. “This is for all the fans who supported me and my Luv Ya Blue brothers.”

The 70-year-old Brazile now lives in Satsuma, Alabama, with his wife, Brenda, just north of Mobile. He spent 27 years as a coach and special education teacher before retiring in 2013.

It’s no exaggeration to say he was one of the best football players to emerge from Mobile, a city better known for producing baseball players like Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Ozzie Smith and Willie McCovey.

Even when he was a kid, Brazile’s heroes were football players.

“I wanted to be like Jim Brown or Willie Lanier,” Brazile said. “I started playing football when I was seven or eight. My dad would stick electrical tape spelling out their names on the back of my T-shirts.”

When Brazile started 10th grade, Black students began integrating into Prichard’s Vigor High School in Mobile County. It wasn’t an easy time but Brazile and his teammates grew to like each other and loved playing together.

“There were six Blacks in the whole high school with 3,300 kids,” Brazile said. “It was life changing. When I got off the bus for the first time, I realized this world is this world. People called me names. It was a hostile atmosphere. I had to prove myself, but people loved me on the team.”

With Brazile starring at linebacker and tight end and Young playing running back, Vigor was a state power in the late 1960s. SEC football programs were starting to integrate and Brazile was good enough to get looks from schools across the South.

But he said most college programs stopped recruiting him after he broke his right arm his senior year.

“I kicked off during one of our games and broke my arm,” Brazile said. “Literally every scout walked out of the stadium. Everybody stopped recruiting me except Troy.”

Brazile decided to travel to Mississippi to walk on at Jackson State where he was joined by Young and another running back named Walter Payton.

Of course, Payton went on to become one of the best players in NFL history, setting the career rushing record with 16,726 yards before former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith surpassed him.

“Playing with Walter was a thrill,” Brazile said. “It was always surprising and thrilling whenever you could tackle him. He brought NFL scouts to Jackson, so I was happy about that.”

After an All-America career at Jackson State, Brazile stepped into the Oilers starting lineup and immediately became a dynamic defensive player. The transition from college to the NFL wasn’t overwhelming because he played against so many NFL-bound players in the historically Black Southwestern Athletic Conference during that era.

“I played in the SWAC, man, that was the like the SEC before the SEC,” Brazile said. “We practiced a lot at Jackson State. When I got to Houston, I had to do extra work to stay in shape.”

Following a pair of 1-13 seasons in 1972-73, the Oilers started to make their rise when Brazile arrived in 1975. The Luv Ya Blue era kicked into full gear after the Oilers drafted Texas Longhorns All-America running back Earl Campbell in 1978.

With Campbell leading the NFL in rushing for three straight seasons, the Oilers reached the AFC championship game in 1978 and 1979. Though they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers both years, Brazile loved playing with the Oilers and soaked in the atmosphere in Houston with fans who were excited to support a winning team.

“You’ve got to understand we were living in the clouds,” Brazile said. “There were a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans in Houston at the time, and no one was coming to Oilers games until we started winning. They were America’s team and we literally had to win the fans back over.”

All the players and fans loved Oilers head coach Bum Phillips, who began his coaching career at Texas high schools before rising up the college and NFL ranks. Wearing a white cowboy hat and quick with a down-home quip, Phillips seemed like was made to coach the Oilers.

“We believed in each other and we believed in Bum,” Brazile said. “I loved him as a coach and a person. We had a relationship like I had with my dad. I could go to him about any problem and he’d listen. You couldn’t ask for a better man or a better person.”

Knowing Campbell was the Oilers’ main man, Phillips had one strict rule for his defensive players in practice: Don’t tackle Earl.

“Bum said, ‘Robert, we do not play the Houston Oilers, they’re not on our schedule,’” Brazile said. “If Earl gets hurt, who’s going to play running back? So there was no physical contact. It made me eager to hit somebody on Sundays.”

Brazile was a tackling machine who buried running backs and destroyed quarterbacks on blitzes. In 1978, he collected a career-high 185 tackles during the regular season. He had the speed to cover receivers as effectively as a lot of defensive backs.

“I was trying to make the team as a rookie (in 1978),” Renfro said. “Sometimes I’d line up in the slot and he was impossible to get around because he had such a great wingspan. He could run faster than me backwards. When Sunday came, I just thanked God that I didn’t have to go against him because there was nobody as good as Robert.”

The Oilers were one of the few NFL teams that used the 3-4 defense during the late 1970s instead of the traditional 4-3. Brazile’s pass rushing skill at outside linebacker was a big reason it was so effective.

“The rush became more noticeable with Robert,” Phillips said before he died in 2013. “He was the one who started it out. No way a halfback could handle him. Offenses had to change their blocking schemes.”

Brazile played 10 years in the NFL before retiring prior to the 1985 season. He also suffered a great personal loss before retirement when he lost his first wife in a car accident.

Brazile was elated when he finally got his call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. When induction day arrived in Canton, Ohio, Brazile was all smiles as he expressed his gratitude during his enshrinement speech.

That’s not surprising to Renfro, who always saw Brazile as a guy who loved playing the game and always showed it.

“I’ve never had met a guy who had so much fun playing football,” Renfro said. “Most offensive and defensive linemen were out there hollering and cussing, guys were out there trying to earn a job. But Robert was always having fun. He would holler and tease you, but he always had a big smile on his face.”