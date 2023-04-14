Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Over the decades, numerous NFL players have used their football celebrity to springboard into new career opportunities.

Terry Bradshaw joined the world of broadcasting and movies. Steve Largent became a U.S. congressman. Bill Goldberg entered the ranks of professional wrestling.

But few NFL stars have expanded their horizons any wider than Michael Strahan.

Lord knows that Wikipedia should never be held up as the inerrant gospel, but I find it funny that Strahan’s extensive entry begins by describing him as “an American television personality, journalist, and former professional football player.” Almost like, oh, by the way, the guy once played football, too.

He once played football? Um, ya think? Strahan is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a deserved plaudit for one of the most destructive pass rushers in history. And on Saturday, he’ll join the ranks of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame here in Waco. (Strahan was unavailable for an interview for this piece.)

The term “Renaissance Man” was invented for people like Strahan. Nevertheless, to gloss over his football career would honestly be doing him a disservice. Strahan’s journey to NFL stardom stands out as a rather remarkable tale. Maybe it’s not quite the rags-to-riches account that grocery store stockboy Kurt Warner took to Canton, but it’s not far off.

Strahan was born in Houston in 1971. His father Gene was a former boxer and a retired U.S. Army major, and his uncle Art was a former NFL player with the Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons. When Michael was 9 years old, Gene moved the family to an Army post in Mannheim, West Germany.

Michael played some (American) football while in Germany, but it wasn’t quite the same thing as playing Texas high school football. So before Michael’s senior year of high school, Gene sent him back home to Houston to live with Art and attend Westbury High School. Strahan played one season at Westbury and impressed enough to earn a scholarship offer to Texas Southern, then jetted back to Germany for the spring semester so he could graduate with his original high school classmates at Mannheim Christian Academy.

“After the first half of the school year was over, I was on the first plane smokin’ out of Texas,” Strahan told the Sporting News in 2001. “I was like a mercenary sent in to do something. I went in, did my job and got out.”

Michael’s Uncle Art had been a star defensive end at Texas Southern, but young Michael proved to be anything but a simple legacy offer. By his junior season at I-AA TSU, Strahan developed into one of the best defenders in the country at any level of college football. He set Texas Southern’s single-season sack record with 19 and also ascended to the top of the school’s career sacks chart with 41.5.

The New York Giants liked what they saw enough to select Strahan with the No. 40 overall pick of the 1993 NFL Draft, in the second round. But stardom didn’t come to Strahan overnight. He made just one sack his rookie year and posted only 18 sacks through his first four seasons.

He didn’t stop grinding, though. Strahan’s work started bearing fatter fruit in a breakout 1997 season, when he tallied 68 tackles, two forced fumbles and 14 sacks while making the first of his seven Pro Bowl appearances.

During the 2001 season, Strahan put together one of the more devastating seasons by any defender in NFL history. Blockers simply couldn’t stop him, as he powered to 73 tackles and a league-leading 24 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. He also broke Mark Gastineau’s single-season NFL sack record with 22.5, though that achievement didn’t arrive without a smidgen of controversy.

In the final game of the year against the Green Bay Packers, Strahan was on the cusp of the record. With 2:42 remaining in the game, Packers quarterback Brett Favre faked a handoff, then boot-legged to the right, where Strahan was blitzing on the edge and had a clear path to the QB. Favre fell down just as Strahan approached, and the defender dropped onto Favre for perhaps the easiest sack of his career.

Afterward, Favre was criticized for “taking a dive” to help Strahan achieve the record. Maybe so, but what exactly what Strahan supposed to do?

“I just react to what happens,” Strahan said in a postgame interview. “He was booting out on the same play earlier and I missed him, as far as containing and keeping him in the pocket. This time he went down and I hopped on him. What am I supposed to do? Get up and say, ‘Brett! Why didn’t you throw it?’”

Strahan was an easy choice as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year that season. It was easily his peak performance, but he still remained dominant over the next five years or so, including a league-leading 18.5-sack season in 2003.

Despite coming off a foot injury that limited his action in the 2006 season, Strahan became the Giants’ all-time leading sack artist in 2007, surpassing the great Lawrence Taylor. (Unofficially, LT actually has a half-sack lead on Strahan, as sacks didn’t become an official NFL stat until 1982.) Bolstered by a sturdy defense, the Giants just kept winning that 2007 season, including a 17-14 victory over the 19-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Strahan recorded two tackles and a sack in that game, which proved to be his final NFL contest, as he retired the following June.

His numbers speak for themselves: 141.5 career sacks (sixth all-time), 854 tackles, 24 forced fumbles, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in a 15-year career. He’s the only guy among the NFL’s Top 10 sack kings who played his entire career with one team. He was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, and two seasons ago the Giants retired Strahan’s No. 92.

And, yes, Strahan has made quite a career for himself following his playing days. He succeeded Regis Philbin as Kelly Ripa’s "Live!" talk show host. He later moved on to "Good Morning America," and has been a regular contributor to "Fox NFL Sunday." The hardest-working man in show business also hosts the revival of "The $100,000 Pyramid," my favorite game show, incidentally.

Strahan has done more for the gap-toothed smile than anyone this side of David Letterman.

He has made numerous other TV appearances and in 2015 he launched his own clothing line. I was in Men’s Wearhouse last weekend buying a suit for my high school senior and noticed a prominent display of Strahan’s shirts. You can’t escape the guy. He’s everywhere.

Heck, even the Martians can’t escape him. In 2021, Strahan flew into space as an invited crew member aboard Blue Origin NS-19. At 6-5, he became the tallest person ever launched into orbit.

You’d be perfectly accurate in calling Strahan an entrepreneur. Is he an actor? Yep, sometimes. Talk show host? Definitely. Occasional astronaut? Amazingly, yes.