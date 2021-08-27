Waco's Derrick Johnson built successful career off foundation of family, education

Derrick Johnson never had a nationally publicized moment where, like NBA star Kevin Durant, he tearfully declared to his mother, “You the real MVP.”
The sentiment still applies nonetheless.
In fact, of all the thousands of tackles that Johnson accumulated in more than two decades of playing football, none were truly of the solo variety. You could give Momma Beverly an assist for every one of them.
Johnson can still recall in vivid detail when he almost quit football before he started. He was 9 years old, playing pee wee ball in Waco, and one of his coaches reamed him out for some mistakes in practice. Little DJ didn’t like that too much, and let his mother know when the next practice arrived.
“He was very hard on me, and the next day I was crying, not wanting to get out of the car: ‘Nah, I don’t want to play!’’ Johnson said. “My Mom was like, ‘No, you’re going to get out of this car and you’re going to go play. Toughen up. You ain’t no girl, let’s go.’ That was a big deal for me. Her believing in me and just confirming in me — you’re good, that coach is good, you’ve got to go play. Because you’re a really good athlete, I need to see you play. The rest is history.”
Johnson got out of the car, and he played. Boy, did he ever play. He set forth on one of the great football careers of his era. He matured into a fearsome defensive force, a tackle machine, first at Waco High, then later at the University of Texas and eventually with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. On Saturday night, he’ll take his place as one of the new inductees to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at The Base at Extraco Events Center, just a short jog from his old stomping grounds at Paul Tyson Stadium. (Waco ISD Stadium didn’t arrive until DJ’s senior year.)
“Whenever you can tag Hall of Fame to an award, that’s a big deal to me,” Johnson said. “Especially to be a kid from Texas, to be recognized in that state, it’s just awesome. It’s awesome. It’s just an honor and a privilege to be in that small circle of inductees this year. That’s pretty cool, and I’m excited about it.”
Though a lot of kids in the 1990s wanted to “Be Like Mike,” little Derrick Johnson really wanted to be like Dwight. That would be Dwight Johnson, his older brother of six years, who excelled in his own right as a player at Waco High and then later at Baylor.
Derrick considered Dwight his hero, and kept a close eye on the way he approached his athletic pursuits.
“There was that age difference where I was clearly the little brother. I can’t compete,” Johnson said. “But he set a great example for me at a young age, and I always appreciated having a brother in my house that was doing the same thing I was doing.”
Despite Dwight’s position as a role model, the real rock of the household was Beverly. She was a schoolteacher and brought that same toughness and passion for education home with her, Derrick said. She also raised her boys up in the church, providing them with a spiritual education to accompany their book learning.
“So grateful, so grateful,” Johnson said. “You don’t really appreciate it as much until you get older, and then when you look back over your life, you’re like, ‘Wow, these are moments that created momentum for me, and protected me over the years. Making sure I had that foundation, that I believe in Christ, and whenever I need help I could pray.’ Having a relationship with Jesus was big-time for us. Now that I’m older, I’m like, ‘Wow, thank you, Momma.’”
In Derrick’s neighborhood, every kid wanted to grow up and be a Lion. Sure, kids dreamed of playing for Baylor or Texas or A&M or the Dallas Cowboys, but Waco High was the first stop on such journeys. And much closer to home.
“We were a small town, but when we played those big teams from East Texas or Dallas or Houston, we were the big dogs as well,” Johnson said. “We always had pride in being from Waco and playing for the Waco High Lions. Having Johnny Tusa as our coach really upped our game. He was a coach with a lot of grit. He loved to win, had success all throughout his years at Waco High. I’d seen that process with my brother. … I was always a fan. And I couldn’t wait till I got a chance to play, and I think I did well once I was up there.”
That’s a rather subdued self-scouting report. Johnson absolutely crushed it. Just ask any of the quarterbacks or running backs or receivers he left crumpled on the ground.
Johnson blended tremendous speed and strength with keen instincts to become one of the top linebackers in the nation. As a senior, he piled up 170 tackles, including a performance against Tyler’s John Tyler High School that feels apocryphal when it’s re-told.
But it’s far from fiction. Yes, Johnson really did make 30 tackles in that game against John Tyler. It was such a crazy, staggering performance that it followed DJ for years, all the way to NFL locker rooms. Even today, rarely a week passes where someone doesn’t ask about it.
“A lot of NFL players, they hear about it,” Johnson said. “When I was playing for the Chiefs certain players would hear about it and say, ‘Hey, is this true? Is this a misprint or something.’ And I’d say, ‘No, it’s true.’ They counted them. I was there. That actually happened.”
John Tyler featured a run-heavy, multi-back offense and rotated ball carriers in with regularity. On that night, pretty much everywhere they went, Johnson was waiting for them.
“They ran about 50 times, honestly. I was in on 30 of those tackles,” he said. “I had a great game, by the way. It wasn’t drag-down tackles. It was a lot of tackles for loss and nice hits, highlight plays. That was a game where I was thinking in my head going home, we barely lost that game, and in my head I’m thinking, I bet I got 20 or 22 tackles. I’m all happy. Next day, Coach (Tusa) was like, ‘Yeah, DJ, you got 30 tackles.’ And I said, ‘What?’ We actually counted it, and that was correct. That’s a true deal.”
On Thursday of this week, Johnson received the Dave Campbell Award at the Greater Waco Chamber’s annual Kickoff Luncheon, for his significant contributions to the game of football in the city. After the event, Baylor football’s David Wetzel — who was coaching in high school at the time — approached Tusa and said, “Now, we had him with 33 (tackles).”
Johnson laughed at that anecdote, and said that sometimes he’ll hear folks say he had 31 or 33 tackles in that game.
“I just leave it at 30. That’s enough,” Johnson said, laughing. “I don’t need any other icing on this cake.”
Johnson won Parade All-American honors that year and established himself as one of the most sought-after recruits at his position in the country. When it came time to decide on his college choice, he opted not to follow big brother Dwight this time. He forged his own path and signed with Texas, mostly because of the man filling the head coach’s office for the Longhorns at the time.
“Mack Brown was a big deal,” Johnson said. “Mack is a great influencer, especially when it comes to parents. My Mom loved him. She was a big fan. That’s the knack that he has. He lets them know, ‘Hey, your kid is going to be safe with me, and I’m going to watch out for him. I’m going to take care of him like he’s my own.’”
DJ fit in down in Austin just fine. As a true freshman, Johnson amassed 83 tackles, 17 tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries. He only grew more dynamic and dominant over the ensuing three years. As a senior, Johnson grabbed Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors to go along with the Butkus and Nagurski Awards.
He said he loved his time at Texas, even if he was never able to bring a national championship to Austin. Johnson graduated the year before UT’s breakthrough 2005 national title season.
But he left his mark. What’s more, he positioned himself perfectly for his dream job, that of NFL linebacker. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Johnson with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft. Dick Vermeil declared DJ as the team’s starting outside linebacker that rookie season, and he didn’t disappoint. Johnson zipped his way to 95 tackles, two forced fumbles and two sacks, and fell in love with the no-nonsense Midwestern loyalty of the Kansas City people.
“It’s a real football town, an old-school football town. They love their Chiefs. They bleed red,” he said. “I tell you what, I felt every bit of it. They took me in, took me under their wing, a young Waco kid. I enjoyed it and embraced it.”
The NFL is a grueling industry, though. Even for the best players, it punishes the body and sometimes the mind. Following Johnson’s fifth season, the Chiefs switched head coaches to Todd Haley, who installed a 3-4 defense, a switch from KC’s old 4-3. He moved Johnson to inside linebacker, and informed DJ just before the season that he would open up the year as a backup. Ultimately, that’s where he remained all season.
It proved to be the most emotionally taxing year of Johnson’s career.
“I had never had to deal with that. I was like, ‘This is very new!’” Johnson said. “Getting benched, that was my pivotal point in my career. That fifth year, overcame that adversity. Every year after that, I got some kind of All-Pro or Pro Bowl honor, some kind of honor every year. That just tells you that if you can fight through adversity it has great benefits. … Not that (Haley) was right, but I made sure that that experience helped me to elevate my game.”
Johnson proceeded to make four Pro Bowl appearances and was twice honored on the NFL’s All-Pro team. His 1,151 tackles with the Chiefs made him the franchise’s career leader.
Following 13 seasons in Kansas City, Johnson signed with the Oakland Raiders for the 2018 season. He played six games for the Raiders that year before signing a ceremonial return contract with Kansas City in May of 2019 so that he could retire as a Chief.
These days, Johnson devotes his time to philanthropy. His Defend the Dream Foundation seeks to provide inner city and low-income kids with educational opportunities. The idea is ingrained in him, considering Beverly’s career as a teacher.
The other thing that keeps him busy is his home team. He has six children — five boys and a baby girl. He said he’d like to join the coaching profession someday, but he’s delaying that venture until his children are older.
“Right now that’s not even possible,” he said. “I want to give all that time to them, and loving it right now.”