Robinson 35, Caldwell 7

Mike Ludlow’s first home game as Robinson coach went just about as well as his first road game did.

The Rockets (2-0) busted out to a 28-0 halftime lead on their way a blowout of the visiting Hornets (0-2). It’s the first 2-0 start for Robinson since 2019, when the Rockets opened the year at 4-0.

Grayson Martin’s fingerprints were all over this one, as he caught two touchdown passes and tossed another one to Jaxsen Ludlow, on a 17-yard strike late in the first half.

Robinson’s defense came to play too, led by big plays from the likes of Drew Olivares and Caden Grady.

Christian Lujan extended the Rocket lead to 35-0 in the third quarter with a 20-yard TD run. Caldwell finally snuffed out the shutout late in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Korbin Burns.