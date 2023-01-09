 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robinson ISD adds Academy's Lancaster as new head football coach

Chris Lancaster

Chris Lancaster was approved by the Robinson ISD school board as the Rockets' new head football coach on Monday.

For the past three years, Chris Lancaster has been driving 45 minutes from his home in the Crawford-McGregor area down to Little River, south of Temple, and his job leading the Academy Bees.

Now he’s coming closer to home, and he couldn’t be more excited about it.

Robinson ISD approved the hiring of Lancaster as its new head football coach on Monday.

“I know how good he is with kids,” said Robinson athletic director Lonnie Judd, when asked about what separated Lancaster from the pack of applicants for the position. “I’ve known him and watched him from the 1990s. He always gets the most out of his kids and his programs. He’s a total program guy, and he’s a rock star. We wanted one, and we’re getting a rock star.”

Lancaster has already informed his athletes at Academy of his departure, and will start at Robinson on Wednesday.

When asked what attracted him to Robinson, Lancaster said, “Several things. Number one, Lonnie Judd. Number two, I live close to here, so the location. Then the opportunity charge up that hill again. I’ve walked two daughters up the aisle this year, so I’m an empty nester. … I loved every day at Academy, it’s a great place, but this opportunity to get back to the Waco market and the Robinson community was really attractive.”

In three seasons at Academy, Lancaster took the Bees to a 23-12 record and three playoff appearances. In 2021, Academy went 11-2 and reached the regional semifinals.

Lancaster follows Mike Ludlow, who stepped down after one 3-7 season leading the Rockets. But Lancaster said he is excited about the potential at Robinson, including the arrival of a host of talented players from an eighth-grade Rocket team that went 8-1 and won the district championship in 2022.

“I’ve heard some really good things,” he said. “I know the blueprint is here. I think we’re sitting on a gold mine.”

Prior to taking over at Academy, Lancaster was the offensive coordinator at Troy and before that he coached Bruceville-Eddy as athletic director and head football coach for five seasons. He also has past coaching stints as an assistant at Baylor under Guy Morriss, as well as other stops, including McNeese State, Sam Houston State and Clemson, the latter his alma mater. All told, Lancaster has more than 30 years of coaching experience.

A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.

