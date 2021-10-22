Salado gets its share of China Spring's wrath, 48-7

All year long, the No. 5 China Spring Cougars have turned back every team that has come at them, usually by a wide margin. The Salado Eagles, despite coming into the game Friday night with an equal 2-0 District 9-4A Division II mark, felt the same Cougar wrath all of their other opponents have felt in 2021, as China Spring cruised to a 48-7 win.

The only game China Spring has not won by at least four touchdowns was a 21-13 win over Lorena the second week of the season. The Cougars are 8-0, and have outscored their opponents 393-80.

China Spring head coach Brian Bell said the Cougars did a great job preventing the Eagles from getting any momentum going with their unique slot-T offense.

“We had a great week of practice, and we were confident coming into the game,” he said. “That’s a tough Salado football team. They are really, really good, but our guys came out ready to play. I was proud of them,” Bell said.

China Spring dominated from the opening kickoff. After holding Salado on the game’s opening possession, the Cougars went 65 yards in six plays to strike first. Running back Kyle Barton had 58 of those 65 yards, including the last 2. His touchdown run behind a strong offensive line push opened the scoring.