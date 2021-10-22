Salado gets its share of China Spring's wrath, 48-7

All year long, the No. 5 China Spring Cougars have turned back every team that has come at them, usually by a wide margin. The Salado Eagles, despite coming into the game Friday night with an equal 2-0 District 9-4A Division II mark, felt the same Cougar wrath all of their other opponents have felt in 2021, as China Spring cruised to a 48-7 win.
The only game China Spring has not won by at least four touchdowns was a 21-13 win over Lorena the second week of the season. The Cougars are 8-0, and have outscored their opponents 393-80.
China Spring head coach Brian Bell said the Cougars did a great job preventing the Eagles from getting any momentum going with their unique slot-T offense.
“We had a great week of practice, and we were confident coming into the game,” he said. “That’s a tough Salado football team. They are really, really good, but our guys came out ready to play. I was proud of them,” Bell said.
China Spring dominated from the opening kickoff. After holding Salado on the game’s opening possession, the Cougars went 65 yards in six plays to strike first. Running back Kyle Barton had 58 of those 65 yards, including the last 2. His touchdown run behind a strong offensive line push opened the scoring.
China Spring’s next drive featured perfect balance, as the Cougars used five passing plays and five running plays to cover 70 yards. Quarterback Major Bowden was a perfect 5-5 on the drive, and Williams capped it off with a 10-yard run on a reverse.
Barton added two more first-half rushing touchdowns, and China Spring led at the break, 28-0.
In the second half, the Cougars picked up right where they left off. Bowden, who finished with 122 rushing yards and was 10-12 for 149 yards in the air, went around the left end on an option. Once he broke into the open, there were no Eagle defenders who could match his speed.
“We followed our keys, didn’t feel the pressure and just played our game of football,” Bowden, a senior, said. “We did what we were coached to do.”
Barton, just a sophomore, finished with 148 yards on 14 carries, while wide receiver Tre Hafford hauled in four catches for 59 yards.
Salado’s only score came on a one-yard run by Adam Benavides at the 3:08 mark of the third quarter. That touchdown capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive.
Other than that drive, Salado never really threatened, but the Eagles did pick up two first downs and drive to near midfield late in the half. However Hafford, who also plays defensive back, picked off Eagle quarterback Hutton Haire on a deep pass with 13 seconds left before halftime to turn Salado away.
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, China Spring, at 3-0, has the upper hand in the district race.
“It’s a big win, but we are trying to go 1-0 every week,” Bell said. “We met our goal tonight, so that’s exciting.”