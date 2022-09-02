Taylor's big plays lift Lorena by West, 21-15

WEST — Kasen Taylor’s dynamic speed made up for a whole lot of Lorena mistakes, allowing the Leopards to go home in a celebratory mood Friday night.

Taylor ruled the fourth quarter as he exploded for a 49-yard touchdown run and made a 69-yard catch to set up Jadon Porter’s three-yard touchdown run to lift the No. 5 Leopards to a 21-15 win over No. 9 West in a top 10 showdown.

Taylor’s big plays helped Lorena overcome four turnovers, a fourth-quarter safety, and two touchdowns that were called back due to penalties. Taylor finished with 120 yards rushing on 14 carries and made four catches for 103 yards.

“Kasen is a heck of an athlete and a football player,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “We just shot ourselves in the foot a lot and we have some things to clean up. We played a good football team, and I’m so proud of our kids because they kept grinding and grinding and found a way to win at the end.”

Trailing 13-7, Taylor found a crease up the middle and broke through the secondary for his 49-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 13-13 on the second play of the fourth quarter. A low snap on the PAT kept the Leopards from taking the lead.

But West (1-1) regained a 15-13 edge when Lorena punter Conner Pewitt dropped the snap in the end zone for a safety with 6:15 left in the game.

After the Leopards forced a punt, Taylor made his biggest play of the night when he caught Jackson Generals’ pass over the middle and raced downfield for 69 yards.

“I looked at him on that rout we had called for him, and asked him if he still had some gas in the tank, and he said ‘Yes sir, I do.' I’m just glad he was able to pull it in and Jackson got him the ball,” Biles said.

His catch set up Porter’s three-yard touchdown run, and Generals followed with a two-point conversion run to give the Leopards a 21-15 lead with 3:03 remaining.

Lorena’s defense did the rest by stopping West quarterback Zane Meinen on two runs and forcing two incomplete passes as the Leopards improved to 1-1 after opening the season with a 38-20 loss to China Spring.

In a turnover plagued first half, West defensive lineman Brayden Slovak came up with a pair of huge plays.

Following a short West punt, Lorena got great field position at the Trojans’ 38. After Porter picked up a first down at the 15 with a 14-yard run, Slovak recovered Taylor’s fumble at the 19 to stop the threat.

Pinned deep in their own territory, the Leopards tried to get out of it with a screen pass. But Slovak stepped into Generals’ passing lane for an interception at the 2 and took a couple of steps into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown to give the Trojans a 6-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter.

“Brayden was unbelievable,” said West coach David Woodard. “His motor runs like that in practice. I’m proud of the work he puts in to do the things he does on Friday nights.”

That didn’t deter Lorena from moving 76 yards for a touchdown on its next drive. Taylor came through with runs of 16 and 23 yards to set up Generals’ 14-yard burst into the end zone to give the Leopards a 7-6 lead with 11:16 left in the second quarter.

The Leopards missed a chance to extend their lead when a penalty erased Porter’s 21-yard touchdown run.

Easton Paxton turned in West’s biggest offensive play of the first half when he caught a pass from Meinen and raced down the left sideline for 49 yards to the 20.

TJ McCutcheon completed the drive with a one-yard scoring run as West grabbed a 13-7 lead with 2:29 left in the second quarter.

The Leopards had another shot to score in the closing seconds of the first half. But two passes by Generals into the end zone fell incomplete.

A holding penalty erased another Lorena touchdown to open the third quarter after Generals scrambled and eluded tacklers for a 61-yard run.

The Trojans forced Lorena’s fourth fumble late in the third quarter as Meinen recovered at the Leopards’ 34, but they couldn’t convert.