 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Temple's Harrison-Pilot signs with Houston

  • 0
Mikal Harrison-Pilot

Temple High School's Mikal Harrison-Pilot signed with Houston Wednesday, joining the school where his father Chris played as a linebacker.

Temple High School’s star receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot made it official Wednesday, signing with the University of Houston.

Harrison-Pilot had numerous offers from programs all over the country, but committed to Houston on Jan. 7 during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The versatile 6-1, 185-pound four-star prospect rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns, passed for two more scores, and caught 47 balls for 978 yards and nine TDs as a senior in 2022.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen was excited to land Harrison-Pilot, saying, “It makes looking at that Big 12 schedule a little bit more manageable when you’re getting some four-star dudes with a lot of options.”

Harrison’s father Chris is a former linebacker for UH.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dolphins anticipate Tua will be healthy for 2023 season, don’t view QB as being prone to concussions

Dolphins anticipate Tua will be healthy for 2023 season, don’t view QB as being prone to concussions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have already made it clear that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return as the team’s starter in 2023. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said as much in his press conference that followed Sunday’s 34-31 wild-card round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended Miami’s season. General manager Chris Grier backed that up Monday as he and McDaniel offered ...

The Dallas Cowboys’ biggest problem is an unfixable Jerry Jones one

The Dallas Cowboys’ biggest problem is an unfixable Jerry Jones one

As writers covering the Cowboys, we don’t run the risk of tearing an ACL or leaving the press box on a stretcher for any reason beyond having eaten too many nachos. But we do bang our head against the wall a lot. And this is another day where we mostly settle for that. Some columns sound a call to action. Last summer when the Rangers fired Chris Woodward, a man most local sports fans wouldn’t ...

Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle and then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Chiefs finally beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. They advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

Watch Now: Related Video

What Messi says he regrets during the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert