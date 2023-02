Temple High School football standouts Taurean York and Mikal Harrison-Pilot both picked up third-team all-state plaudits on the Texas Sports Writers Association/Blue Bell Class 6A All-State Team.

York, a linebacker, made 120 tackles and 5.5 sacks for the Wildcats, earning District Defensive MVP honors for the third straight year. He signed with Texas A&M following the season.

Harrison-Pilot, a versatile do-it-all threat who lined up at a variety of positions for the Wildcats, accounted for 16 offensive touchdowns as a rusher, receiver and passer. He signed with the University of Houston earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Temple defensive back Naeten Mitchell was an honorable mention all-state choice.