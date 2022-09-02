University busts back into win column in a big way, 67-47

FORT WORTH — You can call University High School the Trojans or for one incredibly happy night, call them Streak Busters. After nearly two years of nothing but losses, University broke a 13-game losing streak with a 67-47 blowout win over Fort Worth Eastern Hills Friday at Handley Stadium.

A gutsy fourth-down play call deep in his own end of the field late in the fourth quarter succeeded for head coach Kent Laster, who won his first game as head coach. Then senior Mekhi Sandolph capped the win with his fourth touchdown of the game, this one from 80-yards out and defensive back London Smith got an end-zone interception to seal the long-awaited victory.

“This feels so good,” said a happy Laster in a rowdy University locker room. “It’s been a long time coming, but I just so glad the kids can finally celebrate.”

University is now 1-1 and plays Fort Worth Arlington Heights next week at home while Eastern Hills is also 1-1.

In the second half, there were 12 touchdowns, neither team failed to score when they had the ball after halftime, but all that mattered was University was finally a winner for the first time since late in the 2020 season.

“I didn’t know how the game would come out, tight game or blow out, but all that matters is a win,” Laster said

After pitching a shutout in the second half last week in their opening week loss to Robinson, University dominated the first half of this one.

The Trojans took advantage of some early Eastern Hills mistakes and grabbed an early 2-0 lead.

Rewhen the Highlanders snapped the ball out of the end zone for an early 2-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

University took the short free kick and steadily moved down the field behind talented senior back Sandolph. Facing a 4-and-14 after a holding penalty, Laster decided after a short field field and Sandolph broke around the left end for 14 yards and the first touchdown of the game and an early 9-0 lead.

Eastern Hills, which won its opening game last week, came back with a long touchdown pass, just before the end of the first quarter to cut the University lead to 9-6 after a missed extra point.

The Trojans took ball the early in the second quarter and turned in their most impressive drive of the game. Quarterback JaShaun Manghane and running back Sandolph powered the ball down the field for University.

On fourth-and-one it was Sandolph who got over the end zone for the short TD and a 16-6 lead.

One more bad snap led to the second safety of the half for University and a 18-6 edge.

Eastern Hills scored on the final play of the first half, but University still had a 18-12 halftime lead, to the delight of the large and impressive University Band and fans who make the trip north from Waco.

The University defense, led by Dantrell Degrate who had a first half interception, stopped Eastern Hills on the first drive of the second half and then turned it over to some Trojans’ newcomers to continue the offensive onslaught.

Sophomore Naje Drakes capped a long drive with his first touchdown of the season from six yards out, extending the University lead to 24-12.

After another Eastern Hills touchdown, it was a second Trojan newcomer who came into the spotlight to keeps the offensive moving. Sophomore La Darrius Evans got his first touchdown of the new season from five yards out, sending University to a 31-19 lead.

After yet another long Eastern Hills touchdown run, it was Evans again to extend the Trojans’ lead from four yards out and a 38-26 margin.

Star Eastern Hills quarterback Kenwaun Durst broke off on a 75-yard spectacular run to cut the deficit to five points, 38-33.

But was they had the entire second half, University quickly responded as Drakes capped a short drive by catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Manghane for a 44-32 lead, then caught the two-point conversion for a 46-34 lead.

Durst returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, making the score 46-40 after a two-point conversion. But University was undaunted in seeking to break the losing steak which stretched back to the 2020 season.

Sandolph scored from 10 yards out and a 53-40 lead late in the fourth quarter, the largest offensive output in more than two years for UHS.

After the incredible catch by Evans, Sandolph scored his third touchdown from 35 yards out for a 60-47 lead with 4:11 left in the game.