Winners in Waco: Lions top WT White to snap 17-game losing slide

As the clock ticked down to the end of game in Waco High School’s 45-27 victory over Dallas W.T. White Friday night, second-year Lion head coach Linden Heldt was doused with a ceremonial water-cooler bath.

Moments later, as players, coaches and even a few fans celebrated the end of a 17-game losing streak on the Waco ISD Stadium field, he was handed the game trophy by former Waco and Kansas City Chief legend Derrick Johnson, as the game was the annual Derrick Johnson Kickoff Classic.

It was a joyful 10 minutes or so, to say the least.

“What a great relief for our kids, our community and our alums,” Heldt said. “Doing it tonight, and winning (Johnson’s) trophy is really, really special.”

The immediate aftermath of the game was joyful and celebratory, but the 48-minute game before it was a tense, back-and-forth affair. Waco jumped out to a 14-0 lead, fell behind 27-17, then scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to take control and seal the dramatic win.

“The first half was sloppy,” Heldt said, “but we made some adjustments. We shored up those mistakes and we were able to pull out a win.

The play of the game came late in the fourth quarter. The Lions were up 37-27, but W.T. White drove to the Waco 7-yard line. On third down, Amyas Ervin stepped in front of an attempted Longhorn fade route in the back corner of the end zone. The interception, which was the junior defensive back’s second of the season, essentially sealed the game.

The Lions drove 80 yards on the ensuing possession, capping the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mason Smith-Welcome.

Heldt said the interception was critical because the Longhorns had found a formation that was working.

“It was huge because they were driving,” he said. “His interception ended the threat.”

Coming out of the locker room trailing 27-24, Waco quickly regained the lead on a 14-yard touchdown run up the middle by Omarion Delao, who finished with 165 rushing yards.

The story of the second half, though, was Waco’s adjustments, especially on defense. The Lion defense stiffened, forcing three three-and-outs in a row in the critical third quarter, and blanking the Longhorns the rest of the way.

An entertaining, 51-point first half featured the fast start by Waco. Following a muffed punt snap that gave the Lions the ball at the Longhorn 20-yard line on their first possession, Lion quarterback RJ Young hit Reggie Lewis, Jr. on a screen for a 9-yard touchdown. The shifty receiver broke a tackle and eluded another defender to scamper into the end zone and open the scoring.

On Waco’s next possession, Young and Lewis hooked up for another touchdown pass, this time on a 28-yard post route. The big play came on fourth-and-4 and gave the Lions a 14-0 lead.

However, W.T. White answered back quickly with a pair of scores themselves. First, Longhorn quarterback Jaydyn Sisk found Jimmy Trilla all alone for a 68-yard touchdown. Then, defensive lineman Gabriel Jones jumped in front of a short pass from Young, and ran back a 43-yard interception for a score. At that point, the Lions were up 14-13.

They went up 17-13 on a 44-yard field goal by Tyler Black. The senior struck the ball true, and the kick was just long enough to cross the goal post and help the Lions re-establish the momentum.

Following an eight-play, 70 yard drive, the Longhorns took their first lead of the game at 20-17. They stretched it to 27-17, but a Delao 7-yard run with 1:04 left before halftime edged the Lions closer.