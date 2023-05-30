Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four McLennan softball players earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) NJCAA Division I West All-Region honors for the 2023 season. Sophomores Sydney Kirby and Riley Rutherford were named to the First Team while sophomore Rachel Wicker and freshman Madison Hornback were Second Team selections.

Kirby, a first baseman from Cypress, appeared in 52 games this year had a team-high batting average of .462, an on-base percentage of. 558 and a .823 slugging percentage. She also led in doubles with 21 and walks with 31. She was second on the team with 53 RBI and eight home runs, and third in hits with 60. She had a .993 fielding percentage.

Rutherford, a designated player/catcher from Katy, appeared in 55 games this year with a .354 batting average and led the team with 12 home runs. She was second on the team in doubles with 16 and third with 52 RBI and 24 walks.

Wicker, a second baseman from Puyallup, Washington, appeared in 51 games after transferring from Iowa State University. She was second on the team in hits with 61 and triples with six. She was third on the team with a .412 batting average.

Hornback, an outfielder from West Columbia, appeared in 38 games and was fourth on the team with a .389 batting average and had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. At the plate, she had 42 hits, eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 RBI.