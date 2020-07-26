Glynn Beaty: Sports aren't life, but we need them

We could go on, but hopefully you get the point.

We need sports because we need entertainment. Entertainment takes us away from the drudgery of life and gives us something to capture our attention and give us something to talk about with one another in a relatively safe way. If you’re an Aggie, it doesn’t matter what your politics are — you all agree that T-Sippers are worthy of disdain. If you’re a Longhorn, you probably prefer to speak ill of Sooners and not really care that much about Aggies. And if you’re a Bear, then TCU stinks.

One of the fun sports-related endeavors is to talk about professional football in Texas. Years ago, my dad tried to convince me that I should like the Dallas Cowboys for the sole reason that they play in Texas. I pointed out to Dad that I liked the Houston Oilers. He didn’t have an answer for that.

It’s fun to talk to sports fans in Texas, because we’ll pick sides: Cowboys vs. Texans, Mavericks vs. Rockets vs. Spurs. Rangers vs. Astros has taken on more intensity since the Astros moved over to the American League.