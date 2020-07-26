Glynn Beaty: Sports aren't life, but we need them

Perhaps you’ve seen this or something similar on a T-shirt or poster: [Sport] is life.
The first one I saw said, “Baseball is life.” Since then, I’ve seen the sport being identified as football, soccer, basketball, even running and biking. Oddly enough, I’ve yet to see a “Tiddlywinks is Life” shirt, but I’m sure it’s out there.
By now we are realizing that sports aren’t life. When the world came to a virtual standstill in mid-March, we’ve had time to reassess for ourselves what is and isn’t important. When sports are shut down, we learn what it is to live without them.
But I don’t think we should live without them.
Sports play an important part in our nation and world. We use sports to keep in shape (at least for those who participate in sports) and to entertain ourselves. Sports was reality TV before anyone ever came up with the concept. With the exception of rasslin’, sports are our unscripted entertainment that can amaze us, frustrate us and give us a tremendous lift.
Those of us who are old enough can remember the thrill of Joe Namath fulfilling his guarantee with the amazing Jets’ win over the Colts in Super Bowl III. I still believe in miracles, as Al Michaels asked us in 1980. The photos of the American hockey team celebrating their gold medals in Lake Placid are etched in my mind. And let’s not forget Rudy Tomjonavich’s “Never underestimate the heart of a champion.”
We could go on, but hopefully you get the point.
We need sports because we need entertainment. Entertainment takes us away from the drudgery of life and gives us something to capture our attention and give us something to talk about with one another in a relatively safe way. If you’re an Aggie, it doesn’t matter what your politics are — you all agree that T-Sippers are worthy of disdain. If you’re a Longhorn, you probably prefer to speak ill of Sooners and not really care that much about Aggies. And if you’re a Bear, then TCU stinks.
One of the fun sports-related endeavors is to talk about professional football in Texas. Years ago, my dad tried to convince me that I should like the Dallas Cowboys for the sole reason that they play in Texas. I pointed out to Dad that I liked the Houston Oilers. He didn’t have an answer for that.
It’s fun to talk to sports fans in Texas, because we’ll pick sides: Cowboys vs. Texans, Mavericks vs. Rockets vs. Spurs. Rangers vs. Astros has taken on more intensity since the Astros moved over to the American League.
Are sports life? Of course not. But they are a part of life. They’re a necessary part of life. Maybe not on the same level as nutritious food, clean air to breathe and water to drink, or a decent source of income. We all need respect and compassion. We also need sports.
I’m glad they’re starting to come back. I want to see them once again. I’m eager to see what Baylor’s Dave Aranda is going to do with the foundation Matt Rhule gave him. I want to see Scott Drew continue to amaze me with his coaching and recruiting. I want to see Kim Mulkey and her team remind the nation that some of the best women’s basketball is played in Waco, Texas.
And let’s not forget MCC. Across the board, McLennan Community College has had success in its sports. The Highlanders and Highlassies regularly advance to postseason play and advance deep into their respective playoff tournaments.
Yeah, sports aren’t life. But where would we be without them?
