Golf notebook: Age nothing but a number for Centex nonagenarian

Every day that Don Melasky gets up in his Waco-area home, he’s happy to have a chance to head to the golf course. For him, it’s a source of friendship, fellowship and competition. He plays regularly at Battle Lake Golf Course.
But at age 91, Melasky has something else to chase: Shooting his age or better over 18 holes, something he has done hundreds of times in his golfing career, including four times in 2021 alone.
“I’m pretty lucky. I really am,” said Melasky. “I’m fortunate with my health and my friends and a nice place to play. I can’t see the ball out there like I used to, but my friends help me find it, and I’m ready to go.”
Indeed he is, playing twice a week at the Mart public course in the men’s leagues and shooting or bettering his age on a regular occurrence.
“I just tell people, I’m finally old enough to shoot my age,” Melasky said. “It’s fun to be out there and have guys help me find my ball when I can’t see it off the tee.”
Battle Lake men’s golf organizer Eddie Lee first met Melasky in 2006 when Lee started playing golf there. He can only shake his head at his friend’s persistence, energy and attitude.
“He is always there, always positive, never sick or missing,” Lee said. “It’s just amazing. He shots are right down the middle every time and I think he’s still playing the same clubs, TaylorMade Bubble (Irons), for the last 30 years.”
Melasky is a Waco native, having attended Waco High School, graduating in 1948. He spent a brief time at the University of North Texas (then North Texas Teachers College), before embarking on a 41-year career at Southwest Bell, mainly in Texas, before retiring in 1990.
“I was talking to some other guys at the company and we said at least we’ll have more time to play golf now that we’ve retired,” Melasky said.
Indeed he has, playing every golf course in Central Texas dozens of times before settling into a regular Tuesday-Thursday routine at Battle Lake. It’s close to his home in West, where he often still drives himself to the course.
Melasky carries a 21 handicap and has one hole-in-one to his credit. He shot his career low score at Battle Lake.
“I had a 76 one day at Battle Lake when they had sand greens back a while ago,” Melasky said. “They started with sand greens and now have nice grass greens. The course is always in good shape and they always have people working on it. I’m just so fortunate I have buddies to play to with. They always help me.”
That’s the attitude that keeps Melasky coming to the course twice a week. He’ll celebrate his 92nd birthday in August, hopefully at Battle Lake or some other Waco course.
“I never was a good golfer, but I always enjoyed it,” he said. “I liked football in high school and all the sports, but golf has always been my favorite. I’ve played all courses in Waco and they are all a bit different, with trees or water or sand or views. I love what they’ve done to Bear Ridge to get it back, but every course is my favorite.”
Baylor’s Dossey revels in Walker Cup experience
Cooper Dossey endured a roller coaster year for his senior season with the Baylor men’s golf team. The year began with plenty of promise with an experienced, successful group of friends to play with, but injuries, COVID issues and inconsistent play eventually ended Baylor’s season one shot short of advancing to the NCAA Championships.
But Dossey will have one shining memory from his senior season, being asked to serve as an alternate for the U.S. Walker Cup team during their recent biannual matches with Great Britain and Ireland at Seminole Golf Club in Florida.
“It was just awesome, it really was. Getting to play six days with the team at Seminole, getting all the team gear and meeting everyone from President Bush to Jack Nicklaus was just incredible,” Dossey said. “It’s a golf memory I will have for a lifetime.”
Baylor coach Mike McGraw said that Dossey should remember getting the call to join the team for a long time.
“Cooper was really fired up to get the call as an alternate,” McGraw said. “He got the call in late April and I knew he would represent us well. He deserved it.”
Because of COVID-19 conditions and regulations, alternates like Dossey were allowed to travel to the Walker Cup Site in case they were needed. It turned out that a bad case of the stomach flu, not the global pandemic, almost put the Baylor star into international amateur competition.
With several players sick, Dossey was actually warming up at the practice range at Seminole Saturday morning to play when he approached fellow alternate Mac Meissner, who was also feeling sick.
“I just told him if even one ounce of your body feels like you can play, you should do it, because you were ranked higher than me and you deserve to play,” Dossey said.
Meissner, an SMU golfer, was able to play while Dossey sat and watched for two days, but the BU star said the experience will help his confidence going forward.
“I left knowing I can compete with the best amateurs in America,” he said.
Baylor women all set for NCAA Championships
It’s been an uneven year for the Baylor women, who were once ranked No. 1 in the country following five straight tournament wins, but experienced a disappointing Big 12 Championship finish. Nevertheless, head coach Jay Goble said his team is ready for the NCAA Championships, which starts Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“I’m trying to get my team in a relaxed mood to get them ready for a long week ahead,” he said. “We came out early to get used to the heat, with the weather unpredictable in Waco. It’s been a great experience so far, and very good for our preparation.”
Baylor tees off at 12:30 p.m. local time at Grayhawk Golf Club Friday for the first of four rounds of stroke play. Then the top eight teams move on to match play to determine the NCAA champion. Baylor finished second in 2015.
Goble was recently named to watch list for the Women’s Golf Association National Coach of the Year. The final award will be announced later this month. His team at the NCAA Championships will again by led by junior Gurleen Kaur, who played in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this spring, along with senior Elodie Chapelet and freshman Britta Snyder.