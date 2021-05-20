Golf notebook: Age nothing but a number for Centex nonagenarian

Melasky is a Waco native, having attended Waco High School, graduating in 1948. He spent a brief time at the University of North Texas (then North Texas Teachers College), before embarking on a 41-year career at Southwest Bell, mainly in Texas, before retiring in 1990.

“I was talking to some other guys at the company and we said at least we’ll have more time to play golf now that we’ve retired,” Melasky said.

Indeed he has, playing every golf course in Central Texas dozens of times before settling into a regular Tuesday-Thursday routine at Battle Lake. It’s close to his home in West, where he often still drives himself to the course.

Melasky carries a 21 handicap and has one hole-in-one to his credit. He shot his career low score at Battle Lake.

“I had a 76 one day at Battle Lake when they had sand greens back a while ago,” Melasky said. “They started with sand greens and now have nice grass greens. The course is always in good shape and they always have people working on it. I’m just so fortunate I have buddies to play to with. They always help me.”

That’s the attitude that keeps Melasky coming to the course twice a week. He’ll celebrate his 92nd birthday in August, hopefully at Battle Lake or some other Waco course.