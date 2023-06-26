Waco golfer Ralph Graham doesn’t consider himself much of an expert on aging, golf or both even at age 101, but he does have some advice for anybody who wants to follow his longtime golf playing ways.

“You've got to stay active, if you sit down, you will die,” Graham said from his Speegleville home/part-time practice facility.

Certainly nobody in Central Texas does a better job of that on the golf course than Graham, who is still a regular at the Lake Waco Golf Club scramble every Friday and hits balls at his house to stay active during the week.

“We may have a couple of guys in their 80s or 90s, but nobody like Ralph,” said Ray Cameron, who heads tournaments at Lake Waco, and was there recently when Graham’s team tied for first place in the weekly Friday morning scramble.

“We missed a short putt at the end or we would have won it outright,” said his son Mike, who lives in Athens, but drives up every week to pick up his dad at his Waco-area home and brings him to his regular Lake Waco round.

While the National Golf Foundation doesn’t have a confirmed number for golfers over the age of 100 in America, it says the average age of golfers in the United States ranges from 45 to 48, meaning Graham has more than doubled the average. But he has a simple reason why.

“It (golf) just gets in your blood and keeps you going. You think you can beat what you did the last time and that’s what keeps you coming back.”

A World War II veteran who chronicled his experiences in the book, “12 Minutes” on his experience at the Battle of the Budge flying a B-17 and other aircraft, began playing golf in the 1950s. He returned from the war, and lived in Midland/Odessa working as an insurance salesman before moving to Waco in the 1960s. He would often bring Mike along as his caddy.

“I was probably 13-14 years old when I started playing with my dad. I’ve thanked him 100 times for introducing me to golf and getting to play together,” Mike said.

He estimates they have been playing together for 60-plus years and don’t have any plans for slowing down any time soon.

They have a regular pattern where Mike will drive from Athens on Thursday afternoon and have dinner in Waco that night with one non-golfing brother Larry, sometimes his sister Nancy and Ralph, before getting a good night’s sleep for golf on Friday.

“My dad is a rock star at the (Lake Waco) golf course. But we have a lot of fun, and it’s a blessing to get to spend time with dad on the golf course. There is nothing better to getting the family together for golf and dinner or any time,” added Nancy.

While Ralph has participated in several vintage military air shows in Waco and elsewhere, working the veteran honor tents to share his stories with others, one of his most recent highlights was being in Northern California for an air show and playing at U.S. Open site Pebble Beach Golf Links at age 97.

He has participated in the California Castle Air Charity Golf Tournament for many years in Northern California, but took advantage of his time in 2019 at Pebble Beach before the pandemic to tee it up with family at the famed course.

“It was something I had always wanted to do, it’s just so beautiful you can’t believe it.” Ralph said.

True to his spirited form, Mike and Ralph took off in a cart and staged a tight battle which came down to the final hole, the famous par-5 18th, with the Pacific Ocean lining the left side of the fairway.

“We were tied going to the last hole and dad hit it in the fairway like he usually does and I hit my second shot into the trees. He made a bogey (6) on the hole, I made a double bogey and he beat me by a shot, but it was a great experience to be together at that spot,” Mike said.

“I’ve played all other Waco and Texas courses, Connally, Ridgewood, Bear Ridge, all the courses here, they are all great because it’s golf,” Ralph said.

That doesn’t mean he’s not always trying to get better even at 100-plus.

“We played a couple months ago and my dad said, ‘I need to take a lesson, something is not right with my swing,'” Mike recalled. “I told him dad if you want to take a golf lesson, then we can go to the pro and work on it. He told me he would consider it.”

Cameron, who has sent in the golf results from Lake Waco for more than a decade and other courses before that, said Ralph is an inspiration to the dozens of other Waco golfers who show up each week for the tournaments.

“That’s the kind of attitude I want to have when I get to be 100. It’s just really amazing, I don’t know what else to say about it. Mike is a pretty fair golfer and so is Ralph, so they always are near the top of the tournament scoreboard.”

Not surprisingly, Ralph has shot his age dozens of times on the golf course and has eight hole-in-ones in his career. Mike only has six hole-in-ones, beaten by his dad again, but possibly more years to play.

Ralph, whose wife passed away in 1997, lives with Waco family and said another aging tip has worked well for him and could work well for local golfers of any age.

“I may get tired at the end of the round, but I go home and get rested, and get to go back the next time.”

At age 101 and counting, that’s a golf tip for a lifetime.