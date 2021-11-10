Bear Ridge Golf Club sold to Waco ownership group

Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club has been sold to a group of Waco businessmen, former owner Tommy Tompkins said Wednesday, calling it the “next great step” in the semi-private course’s development.

Gordon Swanson, President of Gordon Swanson Construction, will be the new majority owner of the course. Tompkins purchased Bear Ridge in November 2019 from Bob Richards and oversaw a multi-million-dollar renovation.

Swanson bought the adjacent former Baylor practice facility at Bear Ridge four years ago, and now adds the rest of the 18-hole course and clubhouse to his holdings.

“We all want to see Bear Ridge succeed and prosper and I have some really good partners who are excited about this,” Swanson, 70, said.

Tompkins said the sale, which closed earlier this week after efforts to sell the course to the City of Waco fell apart, fulfilled his many goals.

“It had to be somebody from Waco and it had to be somebody who cared for the course as much as I did,” Tompkins said. “Gordon called me about six weeks ago and fulfilled everything I needed. They asked me to stay on here for three years (as general manager) and I agreed to stay for two, so I’m very excited.”