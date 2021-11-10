Bear Ridge Golf Club sold to Waco ownership group

Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club has been sold to a group of Waco businessmen, former owner Tommy Tompkins said Wednesday, calling it the “next great step” in the semi-private course’s development.
Gordon Swanson, President of Gordon Swanson Construction, will be the new majority owner of the course. Tompkins purchased Bear Ridge in November 2019 from Bob Richards and oversaw a multi-million-dollar renovation.
Swanson bought the adjacent former Baylor practice facility at Bear Ridge four years ago, and now adds the rest of the 18-hole course and clubhouse to his holdings.
“We all want to see Bear Ridge succeed and prosper and I have some really good partners who are excited about this,” Swanson, 70, said.
Tompkins said the sale, which closed earlier this week after efforts to sell the course to the City of Waco fell apart, fulfilled his many goals.
“It had to be somebody from Waco and it had to be somebody who cared for the course as much as I did,” Tompkins said. “Gordon called me about six weeks ago and fulfilled everything I needed. They asked me to stay on here for three years (as general manager) and I agreed to stay for two, so I’m very excited.”
Other part owners of the course will include Waco’s Ryan Gipson, Michael Hillman, Brent Wilson, Brent McFarling and James Russell, the latter a former Bear Ridge employee.
Both Swanson and Tompkins declined to disclose a purchase price other than Tompkins saying, “I made a nice profit.”
Added Swanson: “He should make a profit, he did a lot of good work for the course.”
Swanson said his group would be making three major improvements to the facility located off Highway 84 within the Twin Rivers housing development, heading into 2022.
“We will upgrade the drive-up appeal to the course and build a new parking lot. We will build an outdoor tournament pavilion which we can use for course outings, and we will be enhancing the practice area. That’s three of the things people will notice right away,” Swanson said. “We have some great local Christian businessman partners who love the course and want to see it succeed.”
Swanson, a longtime Bear Ridge member who has lived in Waco since 1972, said his group would also push for additional members at the course, along with trying to attract more out-of-town visitors from the thousands who come to Waco for the Magnolia properties and Baylor University athletic events.
Course superintendent Andrew Moore will remain at Bear Ridge with the new owners and oversee continued on-course improvements.
“Tommy has built a great team here, we only want to see it get better. We’re putting a ball and chain on Andrew Moore’s ankle so he can’t leave,” said Swanson.
Baylor Vice Provost Wes Null, a Bear Ridge member and earlier proponent of the course renovations, said both Tompkins and Moore remaining on site are wise moves by the new owners.
“We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to Tommy Tompkins and what he has done for the course and all of us golfers,” Null said. “Having him stay around will allow the members to keep more comforted in the years going forward.”