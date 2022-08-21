Blenden claims Waco City Golf Championship

Jake Blenden’s familiarity with Cottonwood Creek yielded a familiar prize.

Blenden claimed the annual Waco City Golf Championship trophy with a one-stroke win in the championship flight, as the tournament wrapped up Sunday. It was the third city title for Blenden, who previously took home the prize in 2016 and ’17.

Blenden grew up in Crawford and has played Cottonwood Creek more times than he can probably remember over the years.

He set the tone with a 5-under 67 in the opening round Saturday, one of five players to shoot under par in the first round. The course played a little tougher on Day 2, but Blenden shot a 1-over 73 to finish with a winning score of 140, a stroke ahead of second-place Kevin Black, who shot 70-71-141.

Gary Tully won the super senior (65-and-up) division with a 36-hole score of 151 after shooting 75 and 76. Benny Steensen won the senior flight (55-to-64) for the second straight year, carding a winning score of 71-75—146.