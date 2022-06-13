Bob Lilly Golf Classic hits 25th year

The 25th annual Bob Lilly Celebrity Golf Classic benefiting the Texas Sports Hall of Fame brings together sports stars of the past and present with Central Texas players with the goal of benefiting Texas’ premier sports shrine.

The annual two-day event is set for Friday and Saturday at the newly renovated Bear Ridge Golf Club, which includes a Friday night gala at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on University Parks Drive.

“We have so many dedicated sports stars and celebrities who come every year to help out and support the Hall of Fame,” said tournament chairman Bland Cromwell. “It’s hugely important as a fund raiser for the Hall and a chance to spread our message to so many people.”

Three-person teams for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning golf at Bear Ridge, each paired with a celebrity, are nearly sold out. But there are still tickets available for the Friday night dinner featuring a silent and live auction at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s a great event and great time of mingling with sports legends, a great dinner and priceless auction,” added TSHOF executive director Jay Black.

This is the second year the tournament, held on two different days to minimize player delays, has been held at Bear Ridge, but the turnout of sports stars and celebrities is as strong as ever.

Among the most regular sports stars and celebrities returning to Waco this weekend is former Baylor and Chicago Bears running back Dennis Gentry, former Dallas Cowboys tight end Billy Joe DuPree, legendary former Baylor track and field coach Clyde Hart, along with Lilly, a Pro Football Hall of Fame player for the Cowboys.

The tournament first began with Cowboys head coach Tom Landry, the Mission native enshrined in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, as the honorary chairman. When he passed away, Cromwell ask former Waco resident and Dallas Cowboys superstar defensive tackle Bob Lilly to serve as honorary chairman.

“I went down to ask Bob if he would help us out with coach Landry passing away and he said he would do it for one year," Cromwell said. "That was about 20 one-year commitments ago, and he has been there to help us every year and to encourage his friends and former players to help as well.”

Also scheduled to help out this weekend at the golf and Friday dinner is Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Mel Renfro, and legendary Baylor quarterbacks Don Trull and Seth Russell. Former University of Texas pitching star Greg Swindell will be on hand along with former Texas A&M quarterback Edd Hargett and former Cowboys linebacker Rodrigo Barnes.

Other former Baylor greats include running back Alfred Anderson and wide receiver/kick returner Gerald McNeil, along with Texas Tech linebacker Tracy Saul and University of Houston receivers Alois Blackwell and Jason Phillips, plus Major League Baseball manager Art Howe.

“We have plenty of celebrities tell us this is one of the best golf tournaments they play in all year and one of the most fun,” Cromwell said. “That makes me feel good because they realize the good work we are doing promoting sports in Texas and the sports shrine in Central Texas.”

While the Hall was moved to Waco in 1993 from Grand Prairie, it does not get any state funding and exists on the funds raised by daily visitors along with the annual induction ceremonies, which this year included Baylor Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, and the golf tournament.

“It’s so important people realize how important this is to our survival as a Hall of Fame,” said Cromwell. “This is such a unique opportunity to be around so many sports legends and get to have a great dinner and bid on so many priceless items."

He added the two-day event is structured as player and celebrity friendly with three local golfers and one celebrity to be able to maximize time together on the course and shorten the round.

“We’ve all had a six-hour round and nobody enjoys that.”

The two identical golf rounds are set up to take advantage of everyone’s schedule as well.

“The Friday afternoon is better for people who have a busy weekend and the Saturday works better for those who can’t get off work during the week,” Cromwell added. “We want this to be a great experience for everyone, players and celebrities.”

The Friday night auction allows players a chance to take home a wide variety of gifts from autographed jerseys and helmets to local items donated by numerous Waco businesses.

Cromwell was involved in getting the Texas Sports Hall of Fame to move to Waco and has been involved in the golf tournament ever since. He said he can’t wait for another one-year commitment by so many dedicated people to play out again this weekend

“It’s a great time for a great cause, I can’t wait to see everybody again.”

To sign up for the Friday night dinner and auction or to see if there are any more spots left in the golf tournament, go to the website at www.tshof.org or call 254-756-1633

