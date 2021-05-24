Brice Cherry: Lefty's win left us inspired, though something less than shocked

Without a doubt, when Phil Mickelson made his final tap-in putt on Sunday to clinch the win at the PGA Championship, it was a cool moment.
“One For the Ages,” many of the headlines screamed. Certainly, if you’re a sports fan (like me) living in the Middle Ages (or if you’ve already come through on the other side), you can draw a certain amount of inspiration from Mickelson’s win. At age 50, he became the oldest major winner in golf history.
But let’s tap the brakes on calling it unbelievable, can we?
First off, that’s the most overused word in sports. Good teams lose, favorites fall, underdogs succeed. Happens all the time. It’s not always as hard to fathom as we might make it out to be. Honestly, we label so many results as “unbelievable” that the word has kind of lost all meaning. When everything is unbelievable, then nothing is.
Was Phil’s victory uplifting? Yep. Was it surprising? Sure. But was I slack-jawed, dumbfounded and stupefied as he shot out to the lead and then held onto it? Not at all. This wasn’t exactly Buster Douglas stunning Mike Tyson. It wasn’t Super Bowl III. It was, for all intents and purposes, one of the game’s all-time greats winning a tournament in a sport where 50 really isn’t all that old.
My 16-year-old son Cooper didn’t understand the fuss, that’s for sure. When he happened into the living room on Sunday afternoon and I explained to him the significance of Mickelson’s performance, he furrowed his brow and said, “I thought old guys were good at golf?”
Jack Allen, the sports director at Waco’s KXXV-TV, noted that his wife had a similar reaction: “My wife upon learning that Lefty winning the PGA Championship at 50 was a big deal: ‘I thought all every man does when they’re 50 is play golf,’” Allen tweeted.
Obviously, in the PGA as in any major professional sports league, fortune favors the young. The 20-somethings and 30-somethings of the Tour are in generally better shape than the guys 10 and 20 years their elder. We know that as you get older, you tend to lose power off the tee. So with that in mind, one of the coolest moments of the entire tournament was when Phil smoked his drive on No. 16 some 366 yards, the longest of any player all week. Talk about a long shot from a long shot. He’s a Sunday driver, all right. Vroom-vroom.
But even if the best players tend to be younger, you can absolutely stay relevant longer in golf than you can other professional sports. It requires as much precision, skill and know-how as it does power or athleticism. Lefty may have been the first 50-year-old to win a major, but he’s also the sixth guy of 45 and older to win one, joining Hale Irwin (45), Jerry Barber (45), Jack Nicklaus (memorably 46 in ’86), “Old” Tom Morris (46) and Julius Boros (48). There is a certain amount of precedent here.
That’s why in terms of sheer impressiveness, Mickelson’s PGA triumph isn’t in the same hemisphere for me as, say, Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl as a 43-year-old quarterback. You want to talk about a young man’s game — football is a young man’s game, especially when you consider that the average NFL player’s career lasts 2.5 years and a running back’s shelf life is akin to the bread at your local grocery store.
I’m not saying it’s easy for a 50-year-old man to blast a drive 300 yards or to vanquish all the best golfers half his age. I’m just saying it’s easier than dodging a 23-year-old, fire-breathing linebacker who runs 4.4 in the 40.
Also, this is Phil. This isn’t Angel Cabrera or Ken Duke or Stewart Cink. We’re on a first-name basis with the guy. He could never take another swing and he’d go down as one of the game’s all-time greats. He entered the World Golf Hall of Fame a full nine years ago. He is one of 12 players in history to win three of the four majors (only the U.S. Open title eludes him) and he now has six major wins all-time. Is it that mind-blowing that someone who has fashioned a lengthy career out of being really, really good at golf went out to the course for a weekend and played some really good golf? Is that so hard to believe?
Put it this way: That wasn’t some Wannabe who put his mitts on the Wanamaker Trophy.
Now, nobody predicted this outcome, and with good reason. Mickelson’s recent track record hadn’t wowed anyone. He had missed the cut at four of his previous nine tournaments in 2021 and had zero top 20 finishes on the season. In his last time out before the PGA, he finished 69th at the Wells Fargo Championship. Most of the Las Vegas sports books placed Mickelson at 200-to-1 to win. One bettor on DraftKings placed a $1,000 wager on Mickelson to win on Wednesday and ended up pocketing $300,000.
So, again, it was a surprise. That much is obvious.
But, for me, it’s a rather long par-5 between surprise and unbelievable.
That doesn’t diminish the moment. You couldn’t help but get swept up in it. The gallery was delirious. Arnie had his army, Lefty has his legions. When Mickelson tapped in that final putt for a par and a two-stroke win over 38-year-old Louis Oosthuizen and 31-year-old Brooks Koepka, CBS announcer Jim Nantz dialed up the perfect call: “Biggest moment of a legendary career — Phil defeats Father Time!”
Good stuff. Inspiring stuff. Surprising stuff.
Just not altogether shocking stuff.
Now, if Phil turns out to be immortal and truly defeats Father Time, then you can color me shocked.