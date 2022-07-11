Chad Conine: All eyes on home of golf as The Open returns to St Andrews

OK, let’s just start with the thing that’ll make you hate (or possibly love) this column.

Rather than push down my urge to be a Scotland golf snob, I’m just going to lean into it and swing away with the two things that you need to understand going into The Open Championship this week at The Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.

The first thing — It’s The Open Championship, not the British Open. The British Open is a darts tournament. The Open Championship is the oldest professional tournament in golf and the biggest golf tournament in the world.

The other thing — it does not matter if Tiger wins or plays well or plays terrible or withdraws. That is not what makes this tournament a big deal. The TV commercials have been talking about Tiger’s quest to win for a third time on the exalted turf of the Old Course. And I understand that the TV commercials are designed to draw in the largest audience possible, including all the knuckleheads who wouldn’t know a Taylor Made from Taylor Swift. It is true that Tiger has won twice in St Andrews — 2000 and 2005. It’s also true that it would be pretty monumentally historic if he did it again, considering he’s now 46 and the last time he won The Open on The Old Course he was 29.

But Tiger doesn’t matter. Win, lose or withdraw.

This Open is a big deal because it’s The Open in St Andrews. It’s also pretty special because it’s the 150th playing of the event (since its founding in 1860, there have been 13 years when it wasn't held for various reasons, including world wars and COVID-19).

In order to explain the significance of that, I have to go into a brief history lesson regarding the greatness of Old Tom Morris, the man who pretty much launched professional golf way back in 1860. At a time when pro golfers, who often doubled as caddies for gentlemen amateur golfers, were regarded as second-class citizens, Old Tom Morris valued them. In fact, he had the idea to gather them together on the course where he was the head pro — Prestwick Golf Club on the west coast of Scotland — and play for the title of Champion Golfer of the Year.

Prestwick continued to host The Open for the first 12 years of its existence. Old Tom Morris won it four times, matched by his son, Tom Morris Jr., who put it on lockdown from 1868 to 1872 (they skipped 1871 because Tom Morris Jr. had staked permanent claim to the championship belt and they didn’t have another trophy).

Old Tom Morris, who was born in St Andrews, was called home in 1864 to be the greenskeeper there. The Open, after its resurrection, came to the Old Course for the first time in 1873. As The Open rotation has grown, St Andrews has remained as the home of golf and the place it returns most frequently. This week will be the 30th time The Old Course has hosted the oldest tournament in golf.

That’s where we reach one of the main points why this week is a big deal. It’s the 150th playing of The Open and St Andrews was always meant to be the host of the milestone event. When COVID-19 wiped out The Open in 2020, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, which runs the tournament, made the logical move to push everything back and make sure St Andrews hosted the 150th tournament.

Six weeks ago, my dad and I made our fourth pilgrimage to the home of golf. We took our picture with The Open scoreboard and grandstands in the background. We bought commemorative 150th Open Championship golf shirts and jackets. And, more than anything, we felt the anticipation for the tournament that was already bubbling at the end of May.

St Andrews has become my favorite little town on the planet, mostly because of the juxtaposition of normal life and larger-than-life. Here you have a golf course that attracts visitors from all over the world. But you can also walk just a few yards from the 18th green and be sitting next to a local chap in the pub in minutes.

My dad wanted to keep our clubs in our hotel rooms rather than in our rental car, which was a wise move considering that if something happened to our clubs we weren’t exactly going to stick around to tour castles or distilleries or whatever. So we would walk down the streets of the village with our clubs slung over our shoulder. That’s so normal in St Andrews that it’s boring.

In fact, if you sat on the front porch of the Dunvegan, the world’s greatest 19th hole situated about 90 yards from the 18th green, you would see someone walk by carrying his or her golf clubs about every two and a half minutes.

Speaking of the Dunvegan, that’s my home away from home. It’s one of those things that, if you know, you know. But I’ll try to describe it for the uninitiated. It’s the place where everyone from everywhere, including Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, et al, have dropped in for a post-round pint and a friendly conversation for the last 30 years. And get this, it’s co-owned by a Texan, albeit an Aggie. Jack and Sheena Willoughby bought the place in the mid-1990s and turned it into one of golf’s most endearing destinations. It’s the perfect complement to the history of the Old Course.

The Dunvegan is also a hotel. My dad and I stayed there during our St Andrews visit. That meant that each morning we got to have breakfast with my friend Lucy Fussell, who manages the hotel and pub these days. In conversations with Lucy and her brother, Luke Fotheringham, the head bartender, and my close friend Lindsay Smith (I attended her wedding in 2012), I felt how much this summer means in St Andrews.

For the last two years, because of COVID, many golfers had to reschedule or cancel trips to the home of golf. The town went somewhat quiet and took a huge financial hit.

But when we arrived in St Andrews, the town was as packed and as active as I’ve ever seen it. The bartenders at the Dunvegan told me it has been non-stop shoulder-to-shoulder all season. Golfers spend all day chasing the ball around The Old Course or The New Course or Kingsbarns or Crail or even drive 40 miles up to Carnoustie, and then gather inside the pub to swap stories over a pint and a burger or a bowl of chili all night.

That’ll be the case on a professional level this week as the world returns for The Open. Spectators will crowd around the storied links and fill up the many pubs in town. It’ll be a party like no other, no matter who wins the golf tournament.

As I watch it on TV, I know I’m going to want to be there. Heck, I’d hop on a plane a go right now if I wasn’t afraid I’d have to sleep on the street.

Or maybe I will just go and sleep on the street. It’d be worth it.

And that has nothing to do with Tiger.