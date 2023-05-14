Before a golfer can ever blast that dimpled ball down the fairway, she has to win the mental game.

Playing well requires a calm mind and a cool demeanor. In that regard, China Spring is in a pretty chilled-out place as the most pressure-packed tournament of the season arrives.

Bring on the UIL State Tournament. The China Spring girls will play in the Class 4A tourney Monday and Tuesday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, as one of six Central Texas girls’ teams that will compete at state, to go along with three individual qualifiers.

“At the regionals, we probably play on the hardest course of all the regionals, the Bearkat Course in Huntsville, which used to be called Ravens Nest,” China Spring coach Mike McCollum said. “We feel that course being as challenging as it is, going to state will be a little bit easier as far as the course goes. We performed real well. We were two shots behind first place going into the last nine holes as a team, and then Salado and Lampasas pulled away a little bit. We ended up qualifying, but we learned a lot and kind of grew up from there.”

China Spring’s varsity roster incorporates a nice blend of old-hat experience and youthful enthusiasm. The Lady Cougars feature one senior in Grace Fadal, one junior in Kennedy Tucker, one sophomore in Whitney Weems, and a pair of freshmen in Hannah Antunes and Sophia Louge.

Better flip your visor in front of your eyes when Antunes is teeing off, because her future appears blindingly bright. The freshman not only won the District 23-4A title back at the end of March, but she also brought her “A” game to that Region III-4A tournament in Huntsville. Antunes carded rounds of 72 and 78 for a two-day total of 150, winning the regional title by 13 strokes.

“She’s definitely wise beyond her years, both on and off the course,” McCollum said of Antunes. “It was great to kind of see her handle the pressure of going up against some seniors that had been there before. That was a bright spot. She’s definitely got a big future in golf, and we’re glad to have her.”

If she hits ‘em straight and makes some music with the flatstick this week, Antunes could put herself in rarefied territory. McCollum said his young standout absolutely has state championship-winning potential. Central Texas hasn’t produced an individual champ in girls’ golf since Chilton’s Gabby Dominguez wrapped up a run of four straight titles in 2009.

“She will definitely have a chance,” McCollum said. “If she goes out and does what she needs to do, she’ll have a chance to win. And, at worst, medal. In golf, anything can happen. But she has shown to handle the pressure of district, she won the district championship and then the regional championship, so she’s already been in pressure situations.

“So, I don’t think that’s going to be a factor. She definitely has a chance to come out as a medalist and does have a chance to win the whole thing, looking at comparative scores to other teams that I’ve seen.”

China Spring owns a lustrous legacy in girls’ golf. The Lady Cougars won four team state championships back in the 1990s, and China Spring has won the individual title four times as well, behind Sorrel Richman (1993-95) and Shannon Barr (1999).

With only Fadal graduating from the current roster, the next few seasons could be pretty special in Cougar Country. McCollum knows the state competition will be the best China Spring has faced all season. But they’re going to clear their minds, stare down the fairway at their targets, and see how the scores fall.

“We want to obviously shoot the best we’ve shot all year. It’s been a long season,” McCollum said. “Golf starts early, we started the second week of January and here we are in the second week of May, practicing every day, playing tournaments in all types of weather conditions. So we’re kind of prepared for anything that comes our way. We just want to go out there and shoot the best we can. … We know it’ll be a difficult task to go win, but we’re just setting our goals at that.”