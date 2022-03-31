Cottonwood Creek Golf Course hosting TAPPS, Drive, Chip & Putt events

City-owned Cottonwood Creek Golf Course is off to another booming start for 2022, but head professional Kenny Duron said it’s never too late to join the fun.

“We’ve got a first (charity) tournament this week and the men’s and women’s and senior leagues are now in full swing,” Duron said. “It’s never too late to get started. Golfers can just get us on the website (www.cottonwoodcreekgolf.com) or via the city or just by calling us in the pro shop.”

Cottonwood has again been selected as the host site for the TAPPS State Golf Championships in May. Also, for the first time it will host a local qualifier for the Augusta Drive, Chip & Putt event on June 15, allowing golfers the chance to qualify the 2023 event at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

“It feels good to host the state private school championships again because that means they like what they saw and wanted to come back,” said Duron. “And it’s an honor to be asked to host a local qualifying for Drive, Chip and Putt, because it’s the first step for local kids to play at Augusta next year.”

Cottonwood recorded more than 40,000 rounds last year while still battling some COVID restrictions, but Duron said the 18-hole course, practice range and short course are wide open for play.

“We are starting to green up and get busy, so people need to come up and enjoy the fun,” Duron said.