Fort Worth golfer leads after one round at Ridgewood

Fort Worth’s Mina Hardin shot 1-over 73 on a gray, windy, overcast day at Ridgewood Country Club, taking the early first-round lead in the Women’s Senior Stroke Play Championship.

Hardin leads by three strokes over McKinney’s Joanna Station, while Corpus Christi golfer Camm Dougherty is in third at 3-over 75.

In the flights division, Athens’ Lori Daniels shot 6-over 78 and leads by a stroke, while Waco’s Nanette Wheelis shot 9-over 81 and ranks in a tie for third.

The tournament is slated to continue through Friday, weather permitting.