Golf notebook: Ridgewood aims to showcase course in future Waco tourneys

“This junior golf field is always one of the best each year, but the course provided a true test for our champion," Schulte said.

Indeed it did, as no player finished under par for the three-day event, with 2021 winner Patrick Kahanek placing first at 1-over 210.

Of the 254 rounds played by the 84 players over three days, there were only 14 rounds total under par, with two players shooting 64 on the last day, still three shots off the course record.

“To have the winning score from all these top players be over par is a pretty good indication what a solid course this is,” said course superintendent Travis Moore, who was responsible for setting the course up in championship condition.

The players said they enjoyed the challenge.

“I just love Ridgewood and the beautiful setting here,” said Flower Mound’s Awesome Burnett, who shot one of the Sunday rounds of 64. “I won here a couple of times in (other) junior events and just wish I had something like this to play and practice all the time.”

Cottonwood staying busy with rounds