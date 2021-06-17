Golf notebook: Ridgewood to get first face lift in nearly 30 years

Ridgewood Country Club will undergo its first major golf course renovation in nearly three decades after members voted to approve a multi-million dollar, wide-ranging proposal from Oklahoma architect Tripp Davis. However, construction will not begin until early 2023.

The detailed plan will update the tee boxes, fairways and greens on the only fully private course in Waco. The project approved has a $5.1 million price tag, according to multiple members who have seen the plans. The final vote came after a long series of club meetings and member deliberations.

Because of where the course, first opened in 1947 and designed by Texas architect Ralph Plummer, sits next to Lake Waco, approval must be overseen by the U.S. Corps of Engineers. Then materials must be ordered and contractors hired to work with Davis and Ridgewood Superintendent Travis Moore. That will push the start of the Ridgewood renovation to early 2023.

Next year, Ridgewood will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a series of lavish events.

“This project will make a good course even greater,” said Ridgewood head pro Jimmy Cunningham. “It’s tough to shut down the course for an extended period, but we feel like we’re polishing the golf gem we have here and making it even better.”