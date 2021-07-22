Golf notebook: Texas kids chasing college dream face rising price tag

So far this year, Corbin Null has played in 14 multi-day tournaments, including the Texas Shootout held at Waco's Ridgewood Country Club. That doesn’t include his high school tournaments for Midway, where Null helped lead the Panthers to the state tournament in Georgetown.

“My goals for Corbin are, number one, have fun and continue to enjoy getting better, play against the best competition he can find, play a lot of different courses, and follow his interests. I never put pressure on him,” Wes Null said.

NTPGA Executive Director Mark Harrison said the year-long competitive golf season can apply a lot of financial pressure on parents and kids. But he added that there are ways to ease that strain.

“I tell you, like I tell parents all the time, junior golf gets a bad rap for being too expensive, but it doesn’t have to be," Harrison said. "Play all your tournaments in Texas, take one or two lessons a month and maybe make one or two trips outside the state a year. If you shoot good enough scores, the college coaches will find you and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to do it.”