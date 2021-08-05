Golf notebook: Waco's Brooklin Bailey chasing pro career around the globe

“It’s good to have him home,” said Hatch Bailey, who followed his son for every hole of the final round. “He may be here for a while playing, but he’s following his dream, what he wants to do.”

Bailey still owns the non-competitive course record at Ridgewood Country Club, 60, shot in 2013 from the back tees in a casual round with friends.

He’s played on the Canadian Tour since turning pro, the Adams Golf Tour, South Africa and more mini-tours and pro events than he can remember, always looking for the spark and the path which can carry him on the golfing level of Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Jimmy Walker.

His next big event will be this fall for the Korn Ferry Tour, likely in Houston, where he will attempt to earn a spot in the high level secondary tour run by the PGA Tour.

“I know I can beat these guys out here and a good tournament like this in Texas is just a confidence booster to me,” Bailey said.

Ridgewood hosting top women's tourney

Ridgewood Country Club will continue its recent string of hosting top level amateur events, when they serve as the host site for the Texas Golf Association Women’s Senior Stroke Play Championship in October.