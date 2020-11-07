Hall of Fame golfer Tom Watson makes surprise visit to Bear Ridge

Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Course received a surprise visitor early Friday morning when Tom Watson, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, showed up unannounced to play the newly renovated semi-public course.

Watson was in town for a cutting horse tournament. The five-time British Open Champion along with Masters and US Open winner, stepped into the Bear Ridge clubhouse with a friend about 7 a.m. Friday to ask if there was room for him to play a quick round of golf.

“You look just like Tom Watson,” said Bear Ridge employee Ryan New.

“In fact, I am,” Watson replied.

Among the Waco players Watson joined for his unexpected round were Waco’s Mike Williams and China Spring High School golf star Peyton Iverson.

“These are some of the best greens I’ve putted on anywhere,” Watson told Bear Ridge owner Tommy Tompkins in a post-round lunch Friday. “Do you know what makes your course so special? It’s the character of your course with the greens and the fairways and approaches.”

Such praise made Tompkins’ day.