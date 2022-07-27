Have a round (or 5,000) on Ray: Waco golfer on brink of special milestone

People collect all kinds of things. There are great numbers of people who collect stamps or coins or baseball cards. Other collections veer into the world of the absurd. Believe it or not, you can find folks who stockpile traffic cones or Pez dispensers or ketchup bottles.

Ray Sancton collects scores. Specifically, golf scores.

And come Thursday morning, Sancton will take his scorecard and scrawl down his signature for the 5,000th time since retiring in 1995. What a collection.

Five thousand rounds of golf, all in the past 27 years. Averaging it out, it amounts to roughly 3.6 rounds per week. Five thousand of anything can feel a little daunting, when stacked altogether. In golf terms that’s a clump of Callaways, a bevy of Bridgestones, a ton of Titleists rolling down the fairway.

But suffice it to say, Sancton is having himself a ball.

“Retirement is a figment of your imagination. Because if you retire and sit on your fanny, you’re going to die,” Sancton said. “You’ve got to do something. This was something I love doing, and I’ve met a lot of nice people. By and large, the golfers are great.”

Sancton, who will celebrate his 94th birthday in November, first picked up a golf club decades before he began his quest for 5,000. The native of Long Island took a job as a caddie at a private course in New York in 1943, and used to join his fellow bag-toters for a round or two every Monday, when the course was closed to its members.

He joined the Air Force in 1950 and completed pilot training in 1954. His military service took Sancton all over the world, and he never failed to carry his bag of clubs along with him. He has played golf at courses in Germany, Italy, Greece, Japan and the Philippines, among other stops.

Hey, the golf proved something of a respite, considering his occasionally harrowing military ordeals. Sancton once survived a helicopter flight in which the propeller was ripped off, which in turn dislodged the external fuel tank. He witnessed 18 atomic bomb tests during his career. But he truly appreciated his time in the Air Force, and he retired from active duty in 1970 after 20 years of highly decorated service that included a Silver Star.

Sancton and his late wife Rosemary — who he proposed to the first day he laid eyes on her — moved to Waco in 1980. He worked for Texas State Technical Institute (now TSTC) as the department chair for the Aircraft Pilot Training Program until his retirement in 1995.

Ray knew he wanted to play a lot of golf when he retired. But it wasn’t until he was about six months in that he started thinking in terms of a big, round number like 5,000. Whenever he played a round, even on vacation, he kept the scorecard and brought it home before transferring his score to a 5-by-8 index card.

“I started February 1st of 1995 with the cards and then I’d total them up,” Sancton said. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just see how I do for a while.’ And after I got to six months I got another card out and I went six months on it. I thought, ‘Let’s keep going.’ That’s what I did.”

In the early days of his retirement, Sancton played five days a week at five different Waco courses. He’d start out at Cottonwood Creek on Monday, hit Battle Lake on Tuesday, take on Western Oaks (aka Heather Run) on Wednesday, play Connally on Thursday, and finish up at Bogey’s on Friday. Sancton said that for about a six-year stretch he averaged 210 rounds per year.

In more recent years, he’s “slowed down” to three times a week.

“I sat out here (at Cottonwood) last Thursday morning, before we start playing at 7:45,” Sancton said. “I’m sitting out there looking at the golf course and I thought, ‘What a beautiful place.’ You see green everywhere, you see the driving range, and all the trees. It’s beautiful and it’s quiet. I thought, ‘How lucky can I be to be able to do this?’”

Whenever he shoots his age, Sancton always circles his score on the index card when he transfers it. He didn’t really realize how often he’d been able to scribble circles until a golf buddy approached him one day and brought up the topic.

“One day at Bear Ridge he came back and said, ‘I shot my age again today. I’ve shot my age 50 times. How many times have you shot your age?’ I said, ‘I have no idea.’ I went home and counted and the next week I came back and I said, ‘I’ve got 458.’ After I get a certain age, I shoot my age all the time,” Sancton said, chuckling.

In fact, Sancton shot a 91 at Cottonwood on Monday — two strokes under his current age. He jokingly grumbled that his score might’ve been an 87 or 88 had he not taken an 8 on No. 12.

Truth be told, though, Cottonwood’s oldest member doesn’t grouse much.

“When I have a bad round I don’t get upset,” Sancton said. “And when I have a bad hole I get mad that minute, but five minutes later I’m still playing golf. My advice to people is to enjoy it. If you don’t enjoy it, don’t do it.”

Sancton’s most memorable round resulted in a personal-best score of 72, during a period of time when Cottonwood was undergoing a renovation and using temporary greens. (Hey, it still counts). He also has been fortunate enough to record four aces, the most recent of which came three years ago on Cottonwood’s par-3 hole 14, which plays 125 yards from the green senior tees. “When you play 5,000 rounds, you ought to get a hole-in-one or two,” Sancton said.

Sancton also recalled a particularly profitable ace at Battle Lake.

“Joe Wiley is a highway patrolman, a Texas Ranger,” he said. “We were out at Battle Lake and he and his playing partner were a hole behind us, and they had just joined the league. They got to the third hole, a par 3, and I was in front of them. Just got a hole-in-one. They didn’t know it, and they asked the tournament director and said, ‘Do you have a hole-in-one pot?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ And they each put in a dollar for the hole-in-one pot. I had just gotten a hole-in-one, so I got two dollars more.”

Sancton played football, wrestled and played baseball in high school, and spent a year in the Brooklyn Dodgers’ minor league organization as a left-handed pitcher. However, he actually swings a golf club right-handed.

He said that his secret to his long life (and maybe his golf game?) is that he drinks two gin and tonics every night at his home at Waco’s Ridgecrest Retirement Center. “I’ve had two gin and tonics every night for the last 40 years,” Sancton said, laughing.

Sancton’s longtime friend Mark Fraley plans to play with Ray on Thursday, so he can be there when Sancton completes round No. 5,000. Who knows, maybe they’ll celebrate with a post-round gin and tonic. Fraley has played more than 500 rounds of golf himself in the past seven years, but said that Sancton’s milestone is a special one, and boggles the mind.

“It’s very inspiring. I don’t think I could ever get there,” Fraley said. “He used to kid me all the time, because I’ve asked him to play with us on the weekends before. He said, ‘No, I don’t play on the weekends. I play during the week. The weekend is for you guys who have to work all the time.’”

Of course, when Sancton wraps up his 5,000th round, he isn’t exactly retiring, so to speak. He’s not shoving his clubs into the attic or selling them off. Why quit, when you’re having as much fun as he is?

“A goal I have would be if I could play when I was 98,” Sancton said. “That’s four years. It gets kind of scary. I don’t even think about it. When God takes me, I’ve had a fantastic life, and I’m ready anytime.

“It’s something you can do. I played football, wrestled, played baseball. You can’t do that when you’re 90. But you can play golf. It’s something you can do all your life.”