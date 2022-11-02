Lee Trevino recalls journey from humble beginnings to major champion in Waco visit

Golf legend Lee Trevino traced his remarkable professional golf journey from poverty and caddying in his hometown of Dallas to induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame with 29 PGA Tour wins and six major golf championships when he spoke at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

It was the first appearance at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame for Trevino since his 1974 induction.

“The game I played. I wasn’t supposed to be here with where I was raised. I shake my head every day I achieved what I did. I paid the price. I did the work, but it’s remarkable,” Trevino told a packed, sellout crowd at the TSHOF gallery in the first-ever Lone Star Luncheon.

Trevino, 82, who still lives in Dallas, received his official Texas Sports Hall of Fame ring, an item which was not offered when he was elected into the Hall as one of the greatest golfers in Texas’ long history of successful players.

“I’ve devoted my entire life to the game, day and night,” he said. “I still hit balls daily or practice 1,000 putts on my carpet at home, still play some. I had nothing to fall back on.”

Trevino spoke for nearly an hour and then took questions, tracing his improbable Lone Star golf rise. He grew up in Dallas not knowing his father, living in a dirt floor shack, but his uncle Lupe was the caddy master at a local club.

He first learned to play the game watching members play and copying what he had seen them do. He later served a stint in the Marines at age 17 where he played all over the world. He then spent time in Dallas working at a driving range/par-3 and later a country club in El Paso.

He was famed for taking on all comers in Dallas and winning various sums of money from golfers who thought they would have no trouble with the then-unknown Trevino.

One of Trevino’s funniest lines at the luncheon is when he proclaimed, “I’m now an eight handicapper. Does anybody want to play me?”

Trevino said he spent time at Fort Hood before he played in his first British Open and was able to use that to his advantage. At the time, the base had a golf course and was building another one. Trevino used it to practice his low shots and strategy for The Open, which he first won in 1971 and repeated in 1972. He also used the golf grounds to run the perimeter and work on his fitness.

“Those courses really helped me get ready for The Open Championship and be able to hit it low and straight,” Trevino said. “I got to where I could go stand in the middle of the highway and hit it straight down the strip.

“I had my way to play golf and it was choke proof, because it was an entirely repeatable swing. I learn to hit it low coming from Texas and the winds and how to set my hands.”

Trevino said he won the first tournament he ever entered — the 1965 Texas Open at Sharpstown Country Club in Houston and repeated as the tournament champion the following year.

That led to three appearances in the U.S. Open, which he won in 1968. He added another U.S. Open title 1971 in a playoff duel with fellow golf legend Jack Nicklaus at famed Merion Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

Trevino, known then and now as the Merry Mex, had the famous quip when ask about his goals in golf.

“My only real goal was to win enough money to buy the Alamo and give it back to the Mexicans,” Trevino joked.

In the post-speech Q&A, Trevino was asking about the LIV golf (“good for everybody”) his favorite Texas golf course (Champions Golf Club in Houston) and what his legacy would be in the game of golf.

“I don’t give it a lot of thought, but when I get to meet the Good Lord one day, I don’t want him to be disappointed,” Trevino said.