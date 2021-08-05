LOCAL GOLF NOTEBOOK: Bailey chasing pro career around the globe

Waco’s Brooklin Bailey has watched enough golf on TV in his lifetime to see the glamour side of the game — smiling golfers picking up million dollars checks, jetting off to another tournament, girlfriend, family in tow, luxury accommodations and a comfortable life.
The path the former Vanguard prep student is currently taking is a little different — playing thousands of miles away, rarely home, learning how to travel solo on busses, trains and cramped quarters, always hoping for the big break which lifts him to stardom.
“I love the game," Bailey said. "I always have and I’m willing to do what it takes to advance my career."
Bailey, 27, whose family has lived in Waco for decades and oversees the Wilkerson-Hatch-Bailey funeral homes, spoke to the Trib in person in Tyler at Cascades Country Club at the site of the Texas State Open last week. He was surrounded by family and friends, a rare occasion for the local pro golfer.
Bailey has spent most of 2021 as a rookie on the South African Golf Tour which produced Nick Price, Gary Player and others. The tour currently is in a break between seasons, which brought Bailey home, or as close to home as he usually gets.
He finished third for his first appearance at the state tournament and earned a check for $16,000, a financial highlight for a season which has shown mixed results. It’s his seventh professional season after a brief stint at MCC and a non-traditional college program.
“I’m happy to grind it out for my career, because I know it’s a long term play to peak for my golf," he said. “Most golfers don’t peak until they are 30 to 32, so I’ve got plenty of time. Brooks Koepka played on the challenge tour in Europe and now is a major champion. That’s the path I can take.”
Indeed, Koepka spent two years on the challenge tour in Europe with his brother before he came back to America and is now a multi-millionaire many times over with multiple major golf championships.
Koepka is currently ranked No. 6 in the World Golf Rankings. Spain’s Jon Rahm is No. 1. Bailey is ranked 1,889 in the world, which is just down from his all-time high-water mark of 1,815.
“I know I have what it takes for a breakthrough,” he said.
Bailey is living the true nature of a dedicated, hungry golfer, always looking for the next break. Knowing he would be home for the Texas State Open during his South African break, he checked into the Texas State Open with a winners list that includes Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw and Jeff Maggert.
He asked for an exemption, but was told he needed to qualify. So Bailey entered one of the last qualifiers he could find at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound. He won the qualifier which got him into the state open, where he shot 65-63-64 (18-under) in the final three rounds to validate his confidence and his golfing path.
“It’s good to have him home,” said Hatch Bailey, who followed his son for every hole of the final round. “He may be here for a while playing, but he’s following his dream, what he wants to do.”
Bailey still owns the non-competitive course record at Ridgewood Country Club, 60, shot in 2013 from the back tees in a casual round with friends.
He’s played on the Canadian Tour since turning pro, the Adams Golf Tour, South Africa and more mini-tours and pro events than he can remember, always looking for the spark and the path which can carry him on the golfing level of Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Jimmy Walker.
His next big event will be this fall for the Korn Ferry Tour, likely in Houston, where he will attempt to earn a spot in the high level secondary tour run by the PGA Tour.
“I know I can beat these guys out here and a good tournament like this in Texas is just a confidence booster to me,” Bailey said.
Ridgewood hosting top women's tourney
Ridgewood Country Club will continue its recent string of hosting top level amateur events, when they serve as the host site for the Texas Golf Association Women’s Senior Stroke Play Championship in October.
The private Waco course has already held the Super Senior and Texas Senior Open over the last two years and the elite junior Texas Shootout in the spring. Head pro Jimmy Cunningham said the chance to host comes from a combination of the course being rated highly by golfers all over the state and being willing to showcase its impressive, well-kept layout on a top amateur basis.