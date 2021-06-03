Local golf notebook: Cottonwood welcomes amputee golfers for weekend event

They're an inspiration even if they don’t even know it.
That's the theme for dozens of handicapped and amputee golfers who will descend on Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course for the second Showdown on the Brazos two-day tournament beginning on Saturday, organized by the Southwest Amputee Golf Association.
“Cottonwood will play host to a tournament that is loaded with talent in every amputee division,” said tournament sponsor Bill Mogavero.
Waco’s Eric Schmeltekopf, a 2011 Baylor graduate, is excited to be around the talent, but also to have the opportunity to play with others who have overcome the same challenges as he has.
“Sometimes it’s just me and my dad or my brother, so it will be a really neat experience to play with other people who have the same connection that I do,” he said. “We have a special bond to overcome life-changing injuries in the game we love.”
After graduating from Baylor, Schmeltekopf lost his right leg in a traffic accident in Houston. Since then, he has returned to Waco to work with a local company that helps people who have suffered similar injuries and still want to remain active.
“We’ll have a great community of people who want to stay involved,” he said. “All the way from people who have never held a club before to people who are experts at the game.”
In addition to golf, Schmeltekopf has become proficient in tennis, and is highly ranked among adaptive players.
Regardless of the sport, he said he’s happy to have the home course advantage at Cottonwood this weekend.
“It’s just a quality place to play in Waco and only seems to be getting better and better," Schmeltekopf said.
That’s the goal for longtime Cottonwood pro Kenny Duron, who is happy to welcome the special tournament to the city-owned course this week.
“The course is in fantastic shape from tee to green,” Duron said. “We are excited to host the best amputee golfers from around the nation and the state. Cottonwood Creek is primed and ready for many of the nation’s top amputee and physically handicapped golfers.”
Many of the players arrived in Waco this week, and Duron said that he was impressed with what he saw on his course.
“Mogavero is a pretty dog-gone good golfer himself," Duron said. "His evaluation of the amputee golf talent should be spot-on since he has already played a practice round with two of the leg amputee golfers, and they gave him a good waxing.”
Mogavero laughed and wholeheartedly agreed.
“Last week Josh Tankersley of Fort Worth and Ken Reeves from Spicewood worked me over. They beat me in every phase of the game," Mogavero said. "From the tee box, they outdrove me. Then they finished me off with their short games. In other words, they gave me a golf lesson."
Mogavero said that the tournament still has room for willing players.
“I want any amputee or handicapped person who is still interested in playing in this tournament to know, I am covering half the cost of the $100 entry fee," he said. "The tournament is still open for any amputee or handicapped golfer who would like to play, regardless of their skill level. We will find a place for them.”
One interesting fact about the tournament venue is its location adjacent to the Waco VA hospital which houses many veterans, some recovering from injuries suffered in battle. At one time, the Doris Miller VA owned the land where the golf course now sits and used it for patient services before transferring it to the City of Waco.
“This players are an inspiration even if they don’t know it, just to see them involved in the game they still love,” said tournament promoter Phil Watts.