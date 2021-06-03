Local golf notebook: Cottonwood welcomes amputee golfers for weekend event

In addition to golf, Schmeltekopf has become proficient in tennis, and is highly ranked among adaptive players.

Regardless of the sport, he said he’s happy to have the home course advantage at Cottonwood this weekend.

“It’s just a quality place to play in Waco and only seems to be getting better and better," Schmeltekopf said.

That’s the goal for longtime Cottonwood pro Kenny Duron, who is happy to welcome the special tournament to the city-owned course this week.

“The course is in fantastic shape from tee to green,” Duron said. “We are excited to host the best amputee golfers from around the nation and the state. Cottonwood Creek is primed and ready for many of the nation’s top amputee and physically handicapped golfers.”

Many of the players arrived in Waco this week, and Duron said that he was impressed with what he saw on his course.

“Mogavero is a pretty dog-gone good golfer himself," Duron said. "His evaluation of the amputee golf talent should be spot-on since he has already played a practice round with two of the leg amputee golfers, and they gave him a good waxing.”

Mogavero laughed and wholeheartedly agreed.