Local golf notebook: New Bear Ridge owners aim to ride momentum

The goal for the new owners of Bear Ridge Golf Club, according to their first public plans, is to continue everything former owner Tommy Tompkins was doing, only do it better and more extensively.

In their first extended interview since closing the sale of the course from Tompkins earlier this year, Waco’s Brent McFarling, a member of the new Waco-based ownership group which includes local businessman Gordon Swanson, said they plan no major changes from Thompson's run in his two-year ownership of the revived semi-private club.

“Tommy Tompkins will always be part of the Bear Ridge story, because he raised it from the dead,” McFarling said. “The goal now is to continue the improvements on the course and make it more playable.

"Our message to the Waco golf community is if you want continued top-flight public golf, come out and see the continued improvements here.”

Bear Ridge still plans some tweaks to the course, overseen by veteran superintendent Andrew Moore. Those include clearing some brush from the 15th fairway to expose the Middle Bosque River, which flows to the left of the fairway, along with clearing some trees on the third hole to expose more views.

“About the only complaint we ever heard about Tommy,” McFarling said jokingly, “is that once he let grass grow on the fairways like a real course, the drives didn’t roll 100 yards extra on the pasture. We’re going to keep improving what we have.”

The new owners also have plans to install new LED lights on the large practice range to allow more local golfers to practice at night. The biggest new project at the course will be a modern open-air tournament pavilion somewhere near the first tee, practice area or front nine.

“This continues to be a nice, growing area in our city and we continue to add to the variety of great golf in the area,” said McFarling, 45, a 1994 Baylor graduate and financial advisor in the area.

While he no longer has a role in running the course, Tompkins, who lives near the 12th tee box, said he visits nearly every day. Tompkins says he’s pleased with the progress being made and his decision to sell last fall.

“I think they’re making good improvements and bringing everything to the next level here, as they should,” he said. “I’m pretty proud of what we accomplished here.”

McFarling said there are no plans to close the course while the improvements are underway. There are additional plans in place for the best use of current space in the large clubhouse and Barrett’s Bear Ridge restaurant.

New leader at Ridgewood

Longtime Ridgewood Country Club course superintendent Travis Moore recently took a new job at 36-hole Dallas Athletic Club, a former PGA Championship site. But it didn’t take the Waco private country club long to find his replacement.

They recently announced the hiring of Jon Snider, from College Station’s Miramont Country Club.

Ridgewood head pro Jimmy Cunningham said Snider, who has ties to the area, will likely start his new job at Ridgewood in April. He was the only head superintendent in Miramont dating back to 2001 and was partly responsible for the club being ranked in the top 10 in Texas by Golf Digest.

“We’re excited to have him,” Cunningham said.

Ridgewood is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and has a host of special activities planned.