Local golf notebook: Oklahoma architect excited about Ridgewood renovation

While he’s still six months away from starting the most extensive golf course work at Ridgewood Country Club in its 75-year history, Oklahoma architect Tripp Davis said he remains excited about working what he calls an outstanding piece of Waco property into an even better golf course.

Ridgewood members voted back in 2021 to go ahead with the Davis renovations that will include new greens on all 18 holes at the local private country club, new tees, bunkers and some fairway work.

The plan calls for work to begin in early 2023, subject to approval of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which controls much of the property around Lake Waco where Ridgewood is located. It will be completed sometime around Thanksgiving 2023, according to Davis.

“It’s really an outstanding piece of property which has great potential,” said Davis, a Georgia native who never played at the course before starting to work with the club six to seven years ago on a long-range master plan.

While the project has been approved by Ridgewood, the next step is to get bids and a budget from contractors on what the construction costs will be, along with getting approval from the Corps to allow the work to begin.

“We’ve submitted the plans to the Corps for approval and we’re talking to potential contractors and getting bids on the work,” said Davis. “We’re going through a consultant to get the government approval, but that should be done soon. The main thing is we cannot decrease the flood capacity of Lake Waco.”

The Corps considers Lake Waco a flood control lake with flowage easement among the exterior of the golf course. Their jurisdiction covers holes No. 1-2, parts of 4-5, the lower half of No. 9 hole, and the driving range. On the back nine, it’s holes No. 10 and 12 along of parts of 13-18.

Davis said he doesn’t expect any extended slowdown with the approval, adding he has already worked with flood control lakes and creeks on Dallas courses The Tribute, Old American and Stewart Peninsula along with BraeBurn Country Club, another outstanding private course he recently renovated in Houston.

Once the government approval is granted, and the selected contractor and budget are finalized, he can begin reshaping the course which was originally designed by Texas architect Ralph Plummer in 1947. He later came back to redesign the course in the 1950s when the lake was expanded to its current location, which took up much of the original course.

“I think Tripp will make the course even better,” said one Ridgewood member who has seen the plans. “The greens really need to be redone, some of the slopes have gotten a little silly over the years.”

Davis said the course will keep the bentgrass greens, one of the few facilities outside of Dallas or Austin-San Antonio to have the pure putting surfaces, and he will work on leveling the greens’ slopes, to give them more spots for hole locations.

“I haven’t played here a lot, but I know it’s a great location, great land and an even better course,” said Davis, who recently finished a redo of Top 100 private course Atlanta Athletic Club and earlier redid a former U.S. Open site, the Northwood Club in Dallas.

“It should be fun. I’m looking forward to getting started,” he said.

Cottonwood taking applications

Waco’s Cottonwood Creek golf course is now taking applications for the 2022 City Golf Championship, set for Aug. 20-21 at the city-owned public course.

Anyone interested can contact Cottonwood at waco-texas.com/cms-cottonwoodcountryclub or by calling 254-754-6009 to sign up. Robinson’s Chase Chapman is the defending champion.