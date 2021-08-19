Local golf notebook: Re-sodding project at Cottonwood complete

College golfers getting in swing of things

With colleges starting in the next few weeks, three of the Waco-area college programs have recently announced their schedules for the fall golf campaign.

The Baylor’s men schedule is highlighted by the defense of their Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley this October. The Bears won the conference match play crown for the second time in 2020, and Mike McGraw said he is looking forward to a full fall schedule.

“I’m excited about this schedule as it will be one of the most competitive in the country," McGraw said. "If you're a competitor, you want to play against the best.”

The Baylor women's team features a fall schedule highlighted by the new Stephens Cup at the ultra-exclusive Alotian Club outside of Little Rock, Arkansas. It will feature some of the top teams in the country and consist of 36 holes of qualifying stroke play, then two days of match play televised nationally by the Golf Channel.

“We got the invitation last year, and then the event got pushed back by the pandemic. We’re super excited to be playing. With 80 percent of our team back this year, we feel like we have a lot of momentum going into the fall schedule,” Baylor women's coach Jay Goble said.