Local golf notebook: Ridgewood aims to showcase course in future tourneys

Coming off the course's third successful statewide tournament, Ridgewood Country Club head pro Jimmy Cunningham said there may be more chances to showcase the Waco private course in the future.
Last weekend, Ridgewood hosted the Texas Cup Invitational, a three-day tournament comprised of the best junior boys players in the state. Last fall, the course brought the Texas Senior Championship to Waco, preceded by the Texas Super Seniors the year before.
Each of the top level golfing groups has relished their chance to test their skills against the enticing par-70 layout, originally designed by Texan Ralph Plummer in 1947 on the shores of Lake Waco.
“We've proven we can host top tournaments here and under the right conditions and categories of players, this course provides a great test,” Cunningham said. “We always have to take care of the members and the people who play here all the time, but we enjoy the chance to showcase our course to golfers statewide.
“We’re already scheduled to host a NCAA Regional for the Baylor women in the future, and perhaps there will be more to come.”
While most of the state’s biggest amateur golf events are held in the Dallas, Houston, Austin or San Antonio metro areas, Texas Invitational tournament director Adam Schulte, who works for the Texas Golf Association, came away impressed with what he witnessed in Waco.
“This junior golf field is always one of the best each year, but the course provided a true test for our champion," Schulte said.
Indeed it did, as no player finished under par for the three-day event, with 2021 winner Patrick Kahanek placing first at 1-over 210.
Of the 254 rounds played by the 84 players over three days, there were only 14 rounds total under par, with two players shooting 64 on the last day, still three shots off the course record.
“To have the winning score from all these top players be over par is a pretty good indication what a solid course this is,” said course superintendent Travis Moore, who was responsible for setting the course up in championship condition.
The players said they enjoyed the challenge.
“I just love Ridgewood and the beautiful setting here,” said Flower Mound’s Awesome Burnett, who shot one of the Sunday rounds of 64. “I won here a couple of times in (other) junior events and just wish I had something like this to play and practice all the time.”
Cottonwood staying busy with rounds
Much has been made of the idea that amateur golf emerged as a major winner in the 2020 pandemic, which shut down businesses and recreational options, as people took to the outdoors to enjoy some golfing fresh air during the COVID-19 lockdowns. But Waco golf pro Kenny Duron didn’t have to read a report to know that, he only needed to look outside his ever-crowded shop.
The final rounds numbers at city-owned Cottonwood Creek show a total of 40,500 for 2020. What makes that number more staggering is that the course closed seven weeks from March to May last year.
In 2019, the course saw 40,800 rounds with the Cottonwood course open all 12 months of the year. Even more amazing is that Cottonwood didn’t allow any tournaments last summer or fall, often a leading source of golf course numbers at a municipal layout.
“It’s always busy here with people wanting to get outside and enjoy the good weather. Our early indicators for 2021 show it could be another record year for us,” Duron said.
Caritas Classic coming in May
Bear Ridge Golf Club will serve as the site for the annual Caritas Golf Classic on May 28, presented by TFNB Bank.
Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Prizes include: 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and a Hole-in-One contest for the chance to win a 2020 Jeep Renegade. To ensure a safe and social distanced tournament, each player will receive their own cart this year and a personal boxed lunch. The tournament is a Florida Scramble with four-player teams.
For more information, please contact Caritas Director of Development Mary Beth Kauk at mkauk@caritas-waco.org, or call 254-753-4593, ext. 205.